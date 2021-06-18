Google addresses the technology diversity gap with its largest financial commitment to HBCU to date





Google is committed to investing in the future of tomorrow’s black leaders and professionals, and its latest initiative addresses the technology diversity gap directly.

Today, the tech giant is selected by the Historically Black Colleges and Black Colleges (HBCU) to invest in the technical infrastructure to support financing, in-class and distance learning, and to develop a curriculum and career support program. Announced a new $ 50 million grant for. These students.

As Google’s Chief Diversity Officer and HBCU graduate, we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with HBCU and provide black students with access to technology opportunities, “Melonie Parker told AfroTech exclusively by email. I did. “This job is very important to me, and the amazing talents, unique perspectives, and living experiences of these students embody the true meaning of diversity. This grant goes to the technology industry. Helps to fund the important work needed to further prepare students for.

For over 180 years, HBCU has long been regarded as a powerful pillar of the community of black excellence across the arts and STEM fields. These institutions provide a direct pipeline to black talent in pursuit of higher education and ambitious career goals, and ultimately continue to diversify the workforce in all industries, including technology. Useful.

Although these universities have successfully graduated from the best student groups, black professionals are still badly undervalued in the tech industry. Google hopes that this grant and effort to work with these HBCUs will help them close the gap with each other.

Earlier this week, I met with the HBCU Presidential Council to discuss how to work together to increase access to opportunities for underrated groups at STEM, “Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told AfroTech. I did. “I’m always inspiring and energizing these conferences. This week we’re helping to support scholarships, invest in classroom technology, and prepare the curriculum and career for the next generation of technology leaders. We are proud to share our $ 10,000 commitment.

According to Google, the $ 50 million grant represents the company’s greatest financial commitment to HBCU to date. Each institution receives a “$ 5 million, one-time, unlimited financial grant.” This gives you the flexibility to give back to the community and invest in ways that seem appropriate to your future workforce.

The 10 HBCUs that receive funding from the grant are:

Kraflin University (SC) Clark Atlanta University (GA) Florida A & M University (FL) Howard University (DC) Morgan State University (MD) NC A & T State University (NC) Prairie View A & M University (TX) Spellman University (GA) Tuskegee University ( AL) University of Xavier (LA)

Google’s grants follow previous work to support HBCU over the past few years, including the Pathways to Tech initiative. All of these initiatives are aimed at “building fairness in HBCU computing education, helping job seekers find technical roles, and providing opportunities to accelerate their careers.”

This new grant and Google’s HBCU partnership solidify the company’s commitment to grant more access and create more opportunities to undervalued groups in the technology industry.

Some of Google’s HBCU partners, including Dr. Michael Lomax, CEO of the United Negro College Fund, share views on how new grants can help support STEM programs and undermine racial inequality. We hope to set a new standard for corporate philanthropy. Black expert.

$ 50 Google Leadership Gift [million] It means the investment that UNCF and TMCF have done to further develop the wonderful work done on their respective campuses, “says Dr. Lomax. “We will make computer science and technology more competitive and provide computer science faculty with opportunities to develop their expertise. Innovate our curriculum and leverage our careers in the technology industry, especially in places like Google, for a brighter future. Prepare your students for.

Click here to learn more about Google’s new grants and the latest diversity initiatives.

