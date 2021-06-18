China is not a problem. It’s Big Tech.





This article is part of the OnTech newsletter.

As we know, if government officials succeed in forcing tech services and businesses to make changes, there needs to be a lively debate about what Americans will gain or lose.

One of the obstacles to such discussions is the fear of tech companies and their allies. They tend to blame China for helping China win the future in any way that could change the way Big Tech operates. It’s an intellectually dishonest tactic that distracts us from important questions about our future. It bothers me.

What turned my attention was how tech companies responded to the recent vibrant activity that could significantly change the lives of tech superstars in the Americas and all of us affected by their products. was. Several Democrats in Congress have proposed new legislation to crack down on major tech companies. And Lina Khan, the new chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, advocated aggressive enforcement of antitrust law to thwart what she sees as a big tech company that preys on consumers.

It’s unclear if these steps will shed light on the current state of technology. It’s hard to predict what Congress, state, court, and government enforcers might do to change the rules of tech companies, and whether it does better than harm. did.

But the strong companies and the people who support them aren’t working on the nuances. At least publicly, they often do so, essentially implying that the guardrails of some US tech companies create conditions for China to dominate the world. Somehow. Don’t ask how.

A source from Google, Facebook, and Amazon’s leading group, Net Choice, told The Washington Post about the harvest of the Big Tech regulation bill: At the same time, Congress is trying to boost American innovation and cybersecurity. It will give up the ground to foreign competitors and open US data to dangerous and unreliable actors.

And it states that the Information Technology Innovation Foundation, a policy group funded by telecommunications and technology companies, has appointed Kahn as FTC chair this week. It has caused damage that benefits foreign, less valuable rivals.

It’s bad! You may find that these statements do not name China, the magic word to make things happen in Washington. But that’s what they mean by referring to unnamed foreign rivals.

Yes, it makes sense for Americans to want strong American companies in a highly competitive global economy. But letting a handful of tech kings play fairly is unlikely to break them.

When it comes to security discussions, if you think about it for more than two seconds, the logic doesn’t work. Could blocking Amazon from selling its own branded batteries as one of Congress’s bills prevent the United States from fighting foreign cyberattacks? No. How would a proposal that might limit megacorporations from doing what they want to do with our personal information undermine America on the world stage? They don’t.

There are absolutely legitimate concerns about China forming global technology and online conversations in ways that conflict with the values ​​and interests of the Americas. Its right to worry about China’s participation in swiping American secrets. It has little to do with whether Americans will be better if Facebook is banned from buying the next Instagram, or if Apple can’t step into fitness and music services on the iPhone. Absent.

Limiting the enrichment of US corporate power at the expense of Americans does not undermine the country’s ability to curb abuse by China or support competitive US businesses. We can do it all.

I’m annoyed by the tech lobbyist’s policy statement. Because they fear that it may be a sign that tech superpowers are refusing to engage in essential discussions about the future.

Keep in mind that behind the chaotic attempts to rethink how these companies operate in Washington and beyond, there are serious questions about technology in our lives. What if there were more rules about how to run the company? And how do you limit what we consider to be the shortcomings of these companies, without ruining what we find useful?

These are the kind of questions that policy makers are working on, and they are difficult questions. Everyone needs to be involved, including technology companies that may be affected by the new rules. That’s why tech companies penalize themselves and the general public by distracting us on Grib’s issues.

This week’s tips

What to do on Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day, an online shopping holiday devised by Amazon, will be this Monday and Tuesday. (Yes, Prime Day refuses to be limited to 24 hours.) New York Times personal technology columnist Brian X. Chen suggests what to consider and what to avoid.

The First Rule of Prime Day: Most of the deals promoted during these annual shopping jackpots aren’t big deals at all.

It’s not uncommon to see discounts on products that almost no one wants to buy. (Imagine the clearance section of Sur La Table.) And for more desirable items, discounts can be as steep as at other times.

The rule of my thumb for fake shopping vacation is to skip what any company describes as a sales section. Instead, write down the list of items you want to buy and see if they’re available at a low price during your shopping event.

To see if you’re getting great deals, you can use a price tracking tool such as Camel Camel Camel, which displays the price history of products listed on Amazon. Our product recommendation site, Wirecutter, scrutinizes Amazon and other retail sites during Prime Day to discover truly good deals, look at their trading pages, and read more about their tips.

Before going

She changed from an outsider to a boss. As a law student in 2017, Lina Khan published an academic dissertation that helped upset many Washington power brokers to more aggressively regulate technology giants under antitrust law. My colleagues David McCabe and Cecilia Kang write in her new job as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission that Kahn may find it difficult to put her ideas into practice.

Do you know Xi Jinping is who? Doug Guthrie believes in China’s economic potential, and Apple hired him to help the company navigate the country. My colleague Jack Nikas writes that Guthries’ view has evolved to believe that Apple’s reliance on China will reduce the value of the company through government-imposed compromises.

Are you ready to advertise in virtual reality? Unfortunate. Facebook said it is using its virtual reality goggles, Oculus, to test ads that appear in people’s horizons. (After all, Facebook accounts for 97% of the revenue from advertising sales.)

Embrace this

Do you think moray eels are cute? may be? Researchers used a special jaw set to catch moray eels that they eat on land. Most fish need water to feed. It also took more than five years for researchers to train Moray to eat this way. (I found this in the Today in Tabs newsletter.)

We want to hear from you. What do you think of this newsletter and what else do you want us to explore? Please contact us at [email protected]

You can also read past OnTech columns.

