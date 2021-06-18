With a 12% increase in cases, England suffered 34,000 new delta variant infections in a week.





The UK Public Health Service revealed last week that a total of 33,630 new delta mutation cases were discovered, nearly doubling new hospitalizations.

This figure was a 12% increase over the 29,892 delta infections recorded in the United Kingdom during the seven days leading up to June 9.

Last week, the number of cases doubled, and the latest figures may have reduced infection rates.

But last week, hundreds more were hospitalized, and in seven days the number of new hospitalizations almost doubled to 806.

PHE said on Friday that the latest number of infections would bring the total number of confirmed cases to 75,953.

According to PHE, delta mutants now account for 91% of sequenced cases, adding that the vaccine remains effective in providing protection against the risk of hospitalization due to the virus.

Boris Johnson delayed the “free day” by another month, fearing the spread of the strain, with the emergence of a new Covid hotspot, especially in northwestern England.

The government wants all UK adults to be vaccinated by July 19 (Image: Getty Images).

The fourth final stage of the roadmap from his blockade shifts from June 21st to July 19th to give vaccinated more time to double jab as many older people as possible. it was done.

As of June 14, a total of 806 people were hospitalized in the UK in Delta, an increase of 423 from the previous week, according to new figures from the UK Public Health Services.

Of the 806, 527 (65%) were unvaccinated, 135 (17%) were 21 days or more after the first dose of the vaccine, and 84 (10%) were 14 days or more after the second dose.

As of June 14, 73 people in the UK were confirmed to have the delta mutant and died within 28 days of the positive test.

Of this number, 34 (47%) were unvaccinated, 10 (14%) were 21 days or more after the first dose of the vaccine, and 26 (36%) were 14 days or more after the second dose. ..

A line of people at the Covid Test Center in Formby, Merseyside, when the surge test was deployed (Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

The Prime Minister confirmed that the goal post was shifting due to the variant, so he set an ambitious vaccine target.

He promised that all adults in the UK would be offered the first dose by July 19, and two-thirds of all adults would be offered the second dose.

The Tories are facing criticism of not closing the British-Indian border early.

Workers said the country should have been added to the “Red List” of travel a few weeks ago, as Delta variants first appeared in India and began to spread there with catastrophic effects. ..

As the Delta strain became the UK’s predominant version of the virus, surge tests were introduced and vaccination efforts were stepped up in the most devastated areas.

PHE has previously stated that the data suggest a 60% increase in the likelihood of delta variants spreading at home compared to the Alpha strain first detected in Kent.

