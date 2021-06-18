Sony BRAVIA XRA80J OLED 4K TV, 65-inch display, cognitive processor XR launched in India





Sony BRAVIA XRA80J OLED TV announced in India. The 65-inch model features Cognitive Processor XR for an immersive viewing experience and supports Sound-from-Picture Reality for better audio quality. It has a dedicated game mode for an ultra-smooth experience and also supports HDMI 2.0 and 4k 120fps video. Other features include XR OLED Contrast, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Motion Clarity. The new Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology to enhance the visual and audio experience.

Sony BRAVIA XRA80J OLED TV Price, Stock Status in India

The new Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV comes with model number XR-65A80J. The price of a 65-inch 4K TV is Rs. 2,99,990 in India. Starting today, it will be available at all Sony Center stores, major electronics stores, and e-commerce portals. Sony will also soon launch 77-inch and 55-inch models in the BRAVIA A80JO LED series.

Sony BRAVIA XRA80J OLED TV specifications and functions

The Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV has a slim bezel on all sides and a slightly thicker lower chin. Equipped with Cognitive Processor XR, it provides an immersive viewing experience. There is also a dedicated game mode. The TV supports XRO LED contrast for added depth and texture. XR Triluminos Pro uses human intelligence to reproduce 3D color depth for naturally beautiful colors. XRMotionClarity technology gives you precise control over your video and minimizes blurring in high-speed scenes.

In addition, the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV features XR sound positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR surround with 3D surround upscaling, and also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Supports Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. It has an HDMI 2.1 port onboard and supports 4k 120fps video. Other features include ambient optimization, light sensors, and automatic acoustic calibration technology.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.





