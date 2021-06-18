Want to use your iMac as an external monitor?Requires an older version of macOS





One of the most frequently asked questions from readers is “Can iMac be used as an external monitor?” Before Apple restored the page that provided the technical details to the site, we previously provided a nearly comprehensive answer to the question. The general answer is that only iMac models (7th and 8th generation models) shipped between 2009 and mid-2014 had graphics circuitry suitable for this target display mode feature.

Since then, many have asked questions about what appears to be strange, unnecessary, and inaccurate requirements. It’s sadly absolutely true. Do iMacs also need to run older versions of macOS to support target display mode? Yes, you need to. And the Mac also needs to connect to it!

Apple has removed support for target display mode from macOS 10.14 Mojave. To use your iMac as a display, you must have the correct model year and have macOS 10.13 High Sierra or an earlier version of macOS (or Mac OS X) installed.

Macs that use the correct vintage iMac display with the correct macOS version installed have their own requirements. Control Macs are models released before 2019 and must have macOS 10.15 Catalina or earlier installed. macOS 11 Big Sur seems to have removed the ability of Intel Macs to otherwise target qualified iMacs as displays, and the Apple Silicon M1 Mac can only run Big Sur, or soon Monterey.

This Mac911 article is an answer to a question asked by Macworld reader Rick.

Ask Mac911

We’ve put together a list of the most frequently asked questions, as well as answers and links to columns. Read the Super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we are always looking for new problems to solve! Email mac911 @ macworld.com, including a screen capture if needed, including whether to use your full name. Not all questions can be answered, we cannot reply to emails or provide direct troubleshooting advice.

