Google may be working on Apple-to find device networking features for Android





Google may be working on a device search network feature similar to Apple’s Find My’network. A network-related set of code to search for Android devices has been reported to have been found in the latest version of the Google Play services app. The APK decomposition may show features that will be provided in a future update, but Google has not officially shared the details of this feature, so if it is not provided to Android or if features are added. It may have different features.

The XDA Developers team decoded the latest Google Play Services app version 21.24.13 and found two strings with the codes “mdm_find_device_network_description” and “mdm_find_device_network_title”. The first code description shows that the phone can help you find your own or someone else’s device while the second code description points to the Find My Devices network. This clearly shows that it will search for device network systems for Android, as well as Apple’s own Find My service. It also suggests that Google will use the Google Play Services to enable this service. This makes sense because it exists on almost every Android device in the world (except for Android devices in China).

Currently, Google offers the Google Find My Device app, which allows you to find devices that are signed in to your Google account. Enhanced networking capabilities, as seen in the code, can help users find other Android devices that are signed in to another account.

There are all the details available for Google’s rumored Find My network system, and as mentioned above, it may or may not proceed to future updates. This information should be taken with just a little salt, as Google hasn’t shared any functional details yet.

For Apple’s Find My network, we recently added AirTag to the ecosystem to allow users to search for anything. It’s a small coin-shaped device that connects to almost anything and can be found using the Find My network available on all Apple devices.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips. More Samsung, Vivo are seeing strong growth. Fall in Apple Smartphone Shipments in Q1 2021: Strategic Analysis Stories





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos