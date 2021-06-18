Malware found to prevent victims from piracy of software





Malware has long been a tech user’s vigilance and is a fairly serious headache for all victims. However, the newly discovered malware seems to be doing the exact opposite by preventing victims from accessing pirated sites and downloading pirated content.

Andrew Brandt, Principal Researcher at Symantec Labs, called this new discovery “warning malware” in a post on the SophosLabs website. He also describes malware as “one of the weirdest cases” he’s seen for some time.

Malware: how it is supposed

Malware stands for Malicious Software and is designed to harm victims. Malware forms include viruses, Trojan horses, spyware, and more. Depending on the type of malware present on your system, the damage can range from the cause of system errors to the theft of personal information such as passwords and bank details.

The new so-called vigilante malware, in theory, still has the same intent. It’s becoming a big problem for anyone who likes to visit pirated websites and download pirated content.

Examples of malware that have been prevalent in the last few years include COVID-19-themed malware disguised as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and WhatsApp malware with invasive ads on devices.

How this “vigilante” malware works

According to Ars Technica, the malware is actually hidden in pirated software and games available online. When infected pirated software or games are downloaded by an unknown victim, the malware sends information, including the victim’s IP address, to a server controlled by the attacker.

The vigilante malware then modifies the HOSTS file on your computer to prevent users from infringing or accessing Trent’s website.

Are changes to your computer’s system permanent? According to Brant, that’s not the case.

“Anyone can delete an entry after it has been added to the HOSTS file,” he said. It also remains deleted unless you run the program twice.

Other examples of vigilante malware

This anti-piracy malware is arguably not the first example of malware created for good reason.

According to a Gizmodo article, alert malware was created to replace the Emotet botnet malware payload with GIFs and memes. Emotet botnets are a particularly malicious malware that spreads ransomware and banking Trojans.

Another example surfaced in 2015 when alert malware infected 10,000 home routers, increasing security and patching vulnerabilities.

How to keep it safe from malware

Protecting yourself and your device from malware is very easy. There are many antivirus software on the market that you can install on your device. Avast, Norton and Kaspersky are just three of the options you can find.

There is also a way to keep your device safe without spending a dollar. It is important to keep your computer and software up to date and always be careful not to click on suspicious links or download suspicious content.

And as far as this new vigilante malware is concerned, you can always say no to piracy and choose to legally stream and buy your content.

