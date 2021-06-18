That’s why the AsusTUF Gaming F15 and F17 are perfect for work and play





The problem with most laptops these days is that it’s difficult to find the perfect laptop for work or play. Laptop manufacturers offer one, not both. However, Asus is not a regular laptop maker. Instead of just one, the company has two laptops that are perfect for work and play: the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17, respectively.

Now, when thinking about gaming laptops, the first thing that comes to mind is flashy and flashy. Like the Govinda’s wardrobe in the 90’s Bollywood movie, there is plenty of bright light. The Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 avoid loud and bright designs and use more elegant ones with sleek gray lines and RGB keyboards to keep them from being mistaken for office presentations and gaming tournaments. When your boss is nearby, it’s a good idea to set the customizable RBG keyboard lighting color to white.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 are Intel’s best-treated, eye-friendly ones with processor options from Intel Core i5-11400H to i9-11900H and a choice of high quality Nvidia GPUs from GeForce RTX 3050. is. The 3060 and Full HD IPS displays have a 15 or 17 inch option with a refresh rate of 144 or 240Hz.

However, Asus does more than just choose good components. Great care has been taken in every detail of how these parts work and cool. Designed with 4 heat pipes and 3 heatsinks for maximum heat dissipation, 2 dustproof tunnels that work with two 83 blade fans to catch and blow dust and dirt particles, and clock speed and acoustics Whether it’s optional video editing to balance or a quick round of Call of Duty Warzone, it’s pure to follow the task at hand and focus on sustainability and reliability while ensuring that you do what you need to do. It is nothing but a great craftsmanship.

This all means that Asus TUF 15 and TUF 17 can carry out their mission, no matter what you are doing. Not only this. Both 2021’s TUF products feature a 90wh battery as a standard option, promising more than 10 hours of video playback. You can work and play on the move without compromising, interrupting, or looking for a plug point to power on.

And with loud, powerful speakers with DTS: XTM Ultra and Virtual 7.1 channel surround sound and eight preset modes, you can play and work in style. Or, if you need to be quiet while running either, there is also bidirectional noise cancellation. This AI-powered technology removes noise from the microphone input and incoming feed and sets it to work per app to ensure very clear communication in-game or in zoom calls.

While all of this makes the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 great right now, Asus is always looking to the future. Unlike other laptop manufacturers, it’s easy to access, so you can easily upgrade your RAM and storage. All you need is a standard driver to add RAM or SSD storage. This makes TUF15 and TUF17 more promising than most other products.

For these reasons, Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 are perfect for work and play, further solidifying Asus as one of the best laptop manufacturers.

