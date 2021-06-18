All Battleground Mobile India: Everything You Need to Know About PUBG Remake





Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here and is enjoyed by Indian players who have pre-registered for the game. Today’s games, which are part of Early Access, show much of what you can expect from a game when it becomes available to everyone.

The launch of the redesigned Battle Royale action game has long been expected in the country, following the ban on the original version of PUBG Mobile. Besides breaking ties with China, Krafton has modified the game to meet the requirements set by the Government of India for the revival of the game.

So what are these fixes and changes? How are they reflected in gameplay? And most importantly, when do you experience them yourself? Here we try to answer these questions.

Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available to a limited number of participants on a first-come, first-served basis with early access. It can be downloaded by anyone who has signed up for the beta version of the game. Pre-registration for the same began in May.

Krafton frequently increases the number of Early Access entries throughout the day. Therefore, those who have pre-registered for the game may get it immediately.

Currently, there is no game invitation system. Krafton also encourages players to use only the Google Play Store download options shared on verified social pages and official websites. All other links that promise early access to the game are fake.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Public Rollout

Since the game is currently in Early Access format, Krafton is working on fixing bugs that are currently encountered by limited users. When your game is optimized according to your feedback, it will be open to everyone.

The game was previously predicted to be accessible to everyone on June 18th, but Krafton may take longer as early access has just begun. Therefore, it will be open to the public in the coming weeks.

Origins of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile

As is known, Battlegrounds Mobile India comes from PUBG Mobile. It is offered as an Indian-specific version of the world-famous battle royale game. The idea behind its creation was to meet the obligations previously set by the Government of India for its business in India.

The center banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020 because of its relationship with China’s leading Tencent. For months, its violent nature was also cited as the reason why the game ban remained in effect despite Krafton’s severance with Tencent. Battlegrounds Mobile India addresses all these concerns.

As a result, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game entirely for India. It runs within a domestic closed ecosystem and does not support cross-platform functionality with PUBG Mobile.

This means that Battlegrounds Mobile India players will not be able to play with players who are playing PUBG Mobile.

Similarities between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile

The new game in India is based on PUBG Mobile, so we have a lot of debt from PUBG Mobile. Graphics and gameplay remain the same in most respects. The same is true for in-game components such as maps, weapons and costumes.

I had the opportunity to play Battlegrounds Mobile India in Early Access and it was a similar experience to PUBG Mobile. The game has the same user interface with the same gameplay options as before, including Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch.

In addition, PUBG Mobile players can also transfer data from the game to Battlegrounds Mobile India by logging in using the same Facebook, Twitter, or Google Play account. This includes unlocked weapons and costumes, as well as in-game purchases made in previous games.

Differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile

There are some tweaks here and there to distinguish between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. The most important and visible thing is that in-game blood spouts are now displayed in green instead of red.

This change assumes that some of Kraftons are trying to make the essence of the game look less violent. Besides the green blood, the game will drop leaves instead of blood when the player is shot. Kilmonica has also been modified to end, with an end count at the top to show the number of enemies down.

Some alerts have also been added to the game. For example, players are now repeatedly warned to avoid playing for long periods of time and to take breaks in between. The game also asks the player if they are over 18 years old, but there is no mechanism to cross-check it.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available in far more graphics options than before, including Ultra HD and UHD. The latter is not yet available and will be added soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Minimum specifications

Krafton has made it clear in the Google Play Store app list that Battlegrounds Mobile India works on smartphones running Android 5.1.1 or later. It also states that the device needs at least 2GB of RAM to run the game.

This is a battle royale game and requires multiple players, so the game will only run on a stable internet connection.

