Back 4 Blood is always online, even when playing single player





Internet connection required (Photo: WB game)

Even if you’re playing on your own, you won’t be able to play Back 4 Blood, the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead, unless your console or PC is online.

Given that the Xbox One was destined before the console went on sale, if there’s one thing the gaming industry would be wary of, it’s always an online concept.

But since 2013, the world has changed a lot, and we can see that some companies want to go back to this concept because they believe it helps prevent piracy. Therefore, you may want to know how gamers react to the idea that Back 4 Blood needs a permanent internet connection for it to work.

As a spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead, this game is mostly multiplayer, but you can also play it yourself using bots. However, you still need to be online.

Developer TurtleRock knows the controversial requirements because he hasn’t officially announced it and only acknowledges that fact on Twitter when asked directly by fans.

Their answer was that they were looking for ways to support them offline for the future, but they would need an internet connection to play at launch.

It seems very unlikely that it will take a lot of effort to turn off the requirement, but at this point it seems that nothing will change with the release.

That’s a shame, as everything else about the game looks good, with the news that SwarmPvP mode was announced at E32021 and only the host needs to own the DLC to use it in the game.

Back 4 Blood is the only Warner Bros displayed on E3. As it was the title, it’s unclear if other upcoming games such as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad will have the same online requirements.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

