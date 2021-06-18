Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE, Tab A7 Lite Released in India: Specifications, Price, etc.





Samsung has launched two new tablets in India. These include the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Tablet brings the features of its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 to a new, affordable tablet. It was launched last year by Samsung with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, offering popular features from the flagship S20 series to more affordable devices. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch (1,6002,560 pixels) LCD display and supports images with a 16:10 aspect ratio of 244 pixels / inch (PPI). The 5G tablet weighs 608g and runs on the Android 11-based Samsung One UI. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core chip and 4GB of RAM.

The tablet comes with 64GB of internal storage and can be expanded further using the microSD card slot. The size of the tablet is 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm.

Includes 8MP main rear sensor and 5MP selfie shooter. The device has a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox and must be purchased separately if you want to use a 45W quick charger.

The tablet comes with S-pen support, and connection options include Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and Gigabit Wi-Fi. The device also comes with support for the Samsung DeX app. The tablet is available in four color variations: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch (1340800 pixels) screen and measures 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0 mm. The tablet is equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) chip and 3GB RAM. The tablet comes with dual speakers and supports Dolby Atmos.

The device supports up to 32GB of internal storage and up to 1TB of expandable storage using a MicroSD card. It also has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W adaptive fast charging. Connection options include Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm ear jacks, LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite: Price and Stock Status

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available from June 23 at Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and major online and offline retail partners. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE is available in four color variations: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available for purchase at Rs46,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs50,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in two color variations, including a gray variation and a silver model. The 3GB + 32GB variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for WiFi-only models.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos