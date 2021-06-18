Microsoft’s Linux work apparently broke itself





Microsoft’s official repository, which offers all cross-platform software for some Linux distributions, has been offline for almost all day.

Microsoft builds and supports a variety of software products for distributions such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, and Ubuntu, making them available through standard APT and YUM package repositories.

Many users of these software and tools used GitHub to raise issues with their projects, including .NET Core, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SQL Server for Linux, and Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft hasn’t officially acknowledged this issue, but Rahul Bhandari, a Microsoft engineer on the .NET team, has informed users that the repository has “ran into a space issue.”

Bad news

The outage clearly confused the workflow of many developers who were dissatisfied with the lack of communication from Microsoft.

In response to a Bhandaris update that occurred hours after the outage, one user listed some other issues raised by users in other projects.

Another Microsoft software engineer, Edgar Ruiz Silva, updated the status of the Azure DevOps project to identify issues related to maintenance work.

“This issue has been completely mitigated. Due to maintenance work at packages.microsoft.com, some files in the package repository have been temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the impact this has had on our customers. “Silva said.

This type of outage and scale outage by one of the leading cloud providers isn’t very well reflected by Microsoft, especially if the competition is doing everything in its power to demonstrate the superior capabilities of the cloud computing platform. Hmm.

What Microsoft can do now is take the time to engage with users, elaborate on the problem, and prevent such confusion from recurring, especially given the amount of confusion caused by repository corruption. Is to explain.

