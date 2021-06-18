Fixed Guilty Gear Strive Controller not working





In Guilty Gear Strive the controller is not working with the PC Steam version and here is a fix for this issue. Some players report that Guilty Gear Strive simply refuses to recognize the controller connected to their computer. This is a very fast-paced fighting game, so playing with a controller is much easier for most players than using a keyboard and mouse combination. Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works will patch this issue in the near future. However, until this is resolved, I have created a fix guide that will help resolve this issue with this Guilty Gear Strive Controller not working.

Fixed controller not working Guilty Gear Strive

As already mentioned, the controller may not work with the Steam version of Guilty Gear Strive. This doesn’t seem to be a widespread issue, but players have been having it since the game was released a few days ago. Currently, there is only one reliable way to solve it. So the solution to this problem is to use the Steam controller to rebind the keys to the keyboard. Restarting the game doesn’t seem to fix this issue. Also, you cannot reinstall from the beginning. Unfortunately, if this bug occurs, you’ll be forced to play M + K instead of the controller, but at least you can play the game.

Guilty Gear Strive currently has 15 playable characters. The returning cast includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Pochomkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal Valentine, Leo Whitefang, Anji Mito, I. -There is No. Two new characters, Yuki Nagori and Giovanna, also appeared. Five more characters will be released as DLC in Season Pass 1. Hopefully there will be a fix that doesn’t work for Guilty Gear Strive Controller by then. Until then, try our solution and restart the game.

