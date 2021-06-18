Porsche announces PCM 6.0 infotainment system with enhanced voice commands and Android Auto





Porsche, a German car maker, recently announced the next generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM 6.0) infotainment system. The biggest news is that it includes a wired Android Auto in addition to a wireless Apple CarPlay connection.

Porsche claims that the latest PCM 6.0 infotainment is faster and supports wireless updates to enhance software and performance. This is the first time PCM has connected to Android Auto, but automakers have offered PCM Plus upgrades to all 1990s 996 Porsche 911 models, with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts

Google Android users are often happy with Porsche’s latest PCM 6.0, but Apple users have more features. For example, Porsche drivers with existing Apple Music subscriptions have unlimited access to ad-free songs and broadcasts from Apple Music, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country through wireless Apple CarPlay support. ..

In addition, Porsche offers three years of free in-car internet connection to satisfy your online savvy lifestyle. Martin Bayer, Navigation and Infotainment Manager at Porsche AG, has succeeded in combining the traditional radio experience with the latest streaming experience.

The latest PCM 6.0 also includes access to millions of free shows from Apple Podcasts. The system requires you to link your Apple ID using the Porsche Connect app or get the crack online in MyPorsche.

PCM 6.0 voice pilot

Also new to PCM 6.0 is the enhanced voice pilot feature, which allows you to control your system using voice commands. For example, with Hey Porsche, the system wakes up to process orders and everything is done without taking your hands off the wheels or off the road.

Sure, voice commands aren’t new to premium cars, but it’s useful to know that PCM 6.0 can do that. According to Porsche, the Voice Pilot is permanently online and the system will continue to learn and improve over time, just as advanced AI should do. So, for example, if you say you need gas, the system will find a route to the nearest gas station in the navigation system.

Faster navigation and digital calendar

Porsche’s next-generation PCM 6.0 infotainment features new hardware and software architectures that operate at ultra-fast speeds. Standard navigation systems have benefited significantly from this upgrade and are now providing real-time traffic information. There is also a new map view that shows traffic information for individual lanes, traffic jams, and waypoints along the way.

In addition, the digital calendar function that displays the calendar entry of the smartphone on the PCM 6.0 touch screen display has also been renewed. You can also use the calendar service to make calls if you have an active Bluetooth connection between PCM 6.0 and your smartphone.

PCM 6.0: Soundtrack My Life

Currently in beta testing, PCM 6.0 also comes with Porsche Digital’s Soundtrack My Life app. Porsche claims that Soundtrack My Life is the world’s first adaptive sound feature. The system creates a personal soundtrack in real time while driving and adapts music based on your driving style.

If it sounds cool, check this out. The soundtrack can be played on your smartphone even outside the car. Porsche’s latest PCM 6.0 infotainment system will be available inside the Cayenne, Panamera, and 911 sports cars this summer.

