Nintendo Revives Decades-Old Video Game Franchise





Hello everyone. This is Jason. At the annual E3 Gaming Conference, Nintendo’s showcase has always been one of the most anticipated events. This year, the company released a number of regular teasers for new games in large franchises like Zelda and Mario. But this week’s true bomb was the announcement of a new series that has been almost dormant since 2010.

This series is Metroid, a science fiction franchise that has been highly acclaimed by critics but is commercially underrated. Currently, Nintendo wants to rejuvenate the franchise for new viewers in a game called Metroid Dread.

Metroid made its debut at Famicom in 1986 and is chasing an armored warrior named Samus Aran who fights aliens in a fictional galaxy. There are over 12 games in the series, but none are ranked in Nintendo’s bestsellers. Christopher Dring, head of the video game website GamesIndustry.biz, pointed out that Animal Crossing, a hit in the pandemic era: New Horizons has sold out more than 30 years of the Metroid franchise.

Still, Metroid has always been a fan favorite, especially in the United States, where the horror and loneliness theme of the series appeals to many video game enthusiasts. With Metroid Dread, Nintendo will give players even more existential anxiety between galaxies. The new game, due out for Switch in October, features a menacing patrol robot crawling around a deadly alien planet in search of Samus. Players need to avoid these robots while exploring and collecting power. Contact with one of them leads to immediate death.

At a zoom meeting with reporters on Tuesday, series producer Yoshio Sakamoto said he hopes the new gameplay will appeal to “young people who have never experienced the series.” He said he had imagined Metroid dreads for over 15 years. The game was rumored in 2005, but its version has been cancelled. Technology improvements have made it possible to carry out the vision of the time.

It’s been over 10 years since the last original Metroid story. In recent years, Nintendo has largely ignored the series in favor of the more popular franchises. But there are many reasons to think of Metroid Dead as a breakout hit. The video of the match shown to the reporter was smooth and impressive. And the biggest advantage of Nintendo is that it will appear in the bright red switch that has sold more than 84 million units.

Chris Kohler, the developer and former game journalist who wrote the book about Nintendo, said: Caller pointed out that earlier Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and Game Boy Advance weren’t ideal for a series like Metroid for a more casual fan audience. “I don’t do anything like Animal Crossing numbers, but it’s possible that Metroid can finally get out of a long-stuck niche,” he writes.

Sakamoto told reporters that he had plans for future Metroid games, including Metroid Prime 4. If Metroid dreads are selling well, this may be the beginning of a resurgence of the underrated series. — Jason Schreier

If you read one thing

El Salvador has made Bitcoin legal tender. What does it look like? Bloomberg Businessweek reporters spent four days in El Zonte, a surfing village on the Pacific coast of the country, which currently has a local economy operating in cryptocurrencies. Workers receive salaries and payments in Bitcoin, tourists can buy Pupsa with a special Bitcoin payment app, and community projects are funded by Bitcoin donations.

And this is what you need to know in Global Technology News

Helicopter startup Blade has created a fictitious spokesman and issued a statement to the press, Insider reported.

Microsoft has appointed Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as Chairman of the Board.

Softbank-backed delivery startup GoPuff has acquired software company RideOS for $ 115 million less than a year after purchasing BevMo. For $ 350 million.

Mark Cuban wants stablecoin regulation.

