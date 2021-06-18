Getting attention with Google Meet calls has never been easier





Video conferencing can continue to be a permanent feature of work as companies around the world move to a hybrid work model. In other words, seemingly small functions such as “raising hands” in group meetings are also important.

Google has updated Google Meet with minor tweaks. This makes it easier to notice and deal with raised hands through clearer animations. It’s also a small but important change, as it should help social cohesion in video conferencing with many participants.

At the bottom left of the meeting screen is a hand icon that expands to show the names of the participants who raise their hands and speak.

With this update, participants can also move the tiles of people who raise their hands to make them easier to see in the group meeting video grid.

Google Meet creates an audio notification for all participants when they first raise their hand.

There is also a clickable notification showing the number of hands raised and a link to the waiting queue for everyone who raised their hands. Participants who raise their hands will be automatically lowered after speaking.

This feature is for customers in Google’s Business Workspace and is not available to customers with a personal Google account.

According to Google, it will be available for meetings hosted by Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and G Suite Business customers.

Not available for meetings hosted by Google Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic, or users with personal Google accounts.

Microsoft is also improving Microsoft Teams’ hand-raising capabilities while increasing the number of people displayed on the tiles on the screen. Zoom provides the same functionality for group meetings. Every version of it has a quirk. Zoom users on Reddit complain that having to raise their hands and constantly move tiles is a hassle.

