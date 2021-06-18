Bungy is actually releasing a Destiny-themed toaster





A year after Bungy said he would consider making an official Destiny toaster during a charity live stream, our bread-based dream finally came true. Destiny Toaster is now available for pre-order from the Bungies online store for $ 84.99. Although not expected to ship until at least December, Bungie says that once shipped, it will toast the game’s Tricorn logo on every slice of bread it touches. Can it be a regular toast? There are no clues.

If you’re a little confused about why Destiny developers are trying to make a toaster (because the Lord knows I was), PC Gamer will cover you. Apparently getting that bread is an in-game slang term for getting good loot, and there’s also a gun in the game, which is the image of a toaster spitting.

Bake the Destinys Tricorn logo on the bread.Image: Bungee

There is also a charity angle. Bungie initially promised to consider whether Charity Stream would raise over $ 777,777.77 for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital and eventually reach over $ 800,000. In addition, when the toaster goes on sale, developers say that 10% of the toaster’s profits will go to the research hospital. However, if you’re looking for a more selfish reason for pre-ordering, the toaster also comes with a free sandwich holder and the Burnt Edges in-game emblem.

If the sound of the video game company that makes toasters sounds familiar, you might be thinking of a Razers toaster. It claimed to be a reality in 2019 after years of memes. But despite the wave of publicity, we can’t see any evidence that it has been released so far. Someone at Reddit took a photo at the Razers Las Vegas store, but there are no signs that it can actually be purchased.

Anyway, if someone sitting straight in the middle of the Venn diagram is labeled as a big Destiny fan and toaster enthusiast, this is for you. I’m watching Tom Warren.

