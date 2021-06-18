The Poco F3 GT specs are on the US FCC list and may come with Wi-Fi 6.





The Poco F3 GT was reportedly found on the US FCC list suggesting some of its specifications. The list comes with model number 21061110AG, which states that it is a Poco smartphone. The Poco F3 GT is speculated to be the rebranded Redmi 40 Gaming Edition, which debuted in China in April. Poco India shared a teaser video of the Poco F3 GT last month, revealing that the phone will be available in the third quarter of this year, but did not provide an exact date.

The FCC list of Poco smartphones with the 21061110AG model number, which appears to belong to the Poco F3 GT, shows that Wi-Fi 6 is supported. The phone is expected to run MIUI 12 and have Bluetooth and NFC capabilities. Other than this, there is no other information on the FCC list. This list was discovered by the known tale Abhishek Yadav and independently validated by Gadgets 360.

The Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition released in China in April this year. The company also announced the launch of the Poco F3 GT in India in the third quarter of 2021 with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

If the Poco F3 GT turns out to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, there are some thoughts on what to expect from a spec standpoint.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 6.67-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display that supports HDR10 +. Internally, the phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition includes a triple rear camera that includes a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.65 lens, an 8 megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 megapixel sensor. Setup is installed. .. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally located hole punch cutout.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The phone is backed up by a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition also has IP53 dust and water resistance. It is 8.3 mm thick and weighs 205 grams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos