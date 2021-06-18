Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Light Released in India: Check Price, Specifications





Samsung’s next-generation tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, have been in the news for quite some time. Past reports have covered everything from features to next-generation tablet launch dates in detail. Now, Samsung has finally launched the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Light Tablet in India.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Price, Stock Status

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at 14,999 for the LTE variant and 11,999 for the Wi-Fi variant. Available in gray and silver color variations in India. These devices, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, will be available in India from June 23 through Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and offline retail partners.

Details of this section

As part of the launch offer, Samsung has announced a special referral offer to purchase the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets. Interested buyers can get 4,000 cashback when purchasing through HDFC debit and credit cards. The company also offers a 10,000 discount on keyboard covers. Similarly, Samsung offers free EMI from 2,499 to up to 6 months when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. This storage space can be further expanded with a microSD card with up to 1TB of storage space.

On the front of the camera, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE supports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. According to the company, it comes with a 10,090 mAh battery that supports 45W ultra-fast charging, charging your tablet in just 90 minutes. The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox, but the 45W quick charger can be purchased separately. Additional features include support for Dolby Atmos, Android 11, and AKG speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, comes with an 8.7-inch screen display with a resolution of 1,340×800 pixels. It features a MediaTek Helio P22T processor combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. This storage space can be further expanded with a microSD card with up to 1TB of storage space.

It is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. It is backed up by a 5100mAh battery that supports 15W adaptive fast charging technology. It also has support for Android 11 and Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Technology.

