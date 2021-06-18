Samsung’s 5G smartphone sales are growing rapidly, but Apple is still dominant





According to analyst firm Strategy Analytics, Samsung recorded shipments of the world’s fastest-growing 5G handset in the first quarter of 2021, but Apple continues to dominate the market.

According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung’s 5G smartphone sales increased 79% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, well above the overall growth of the 5G category of 6%, and Apple’s 5G iPhone. Sales were down 23% quarter-on-quarter. This mainly reflects how strong iPhone sales were in the fourth quarter of last year.

It has become the standard for midrange and flagship phones of all major wireless carriers in the United States, and most new phones incorporate 5G technology.

And despite reduced shipments, Apple remains the largest vendor of 5G smartphones. In the first quarter of 2021, 40.4 million 5G iPhones were shipped, and the runner-up OPPO shipped 21.5 million. Vivo shipped 19.4 million, Samsung shipped 17 million, and Xiaomi shipped 16.6 million.

According to the company, worldwide 5G smartphone sales reached a record 136 million units in the first quarter of 2021.

Analysts Canalys estimate that 5G handset will account for 37% of global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2021, and predict that it will account for 43% of the 610 million smartphones expected to be sold this year. doing. Part of the reason for the growth is that one-third of all 5G mobile phones shipped by the end of the year will cost less than $ 300.

Samsung’s Galaxy S215G, S21 Ultra 5G, and S21 + 5G performed well in South Korea, North Korea, and parts of Europe, said Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director of Strategy Analytics.

“Vivo was the second fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2021, driven by iQOO U35G and U75G smartphones, shipping 19 million units, up 62% from QoQ,” he said. I will.

Vivo’s 5G smartphones performed best in China and Europe. OPPO increased 55% during the period, while Xiaomi increased 41% thanks to sales in China.

Apple’s shipments declined in the first quarter of 2021 because of strong sales when it launched the iPhone 12 series in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is the first lineup of 5G iPhones. “Apple lowered its QoQ by 23% following the explosion in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the new 5G iPhone was a huge gift during the holiday season,” he says.

Strategy Analytics states that China is a weakness in Samsung’s 5G sales.

