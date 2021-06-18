2021 Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Best Gadgets Starting at Rs 1,000





Father’s Day is just around the corner. You may be looking for the perfect gift to bring a smile to your dad’s face. Well, you should buy him a smart gadget as it will make his life easier and more convenient. If you are looking for the best gift ideas, we have made a small list you can check below.

2021 Father’s Day Gift Ideas: The best gadgets starting with the Rs 1,000Mi power bank at Rs 999

Power banks are one of the best gift options. If your dad doesn’t like charging the phone, this gift can bring a smile to his face. Users can purchase the Xiaomis 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank. It is posted on Mi.com for Rs 2,499. If you’re on a slightly lower budget, you can buy a 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank for Rs999.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Rs 999

If your dad needs a beard trimmer, you can buy it. Xiaomi offers Mi Beard Trimmer 1C with Rs999. It features a stainless steel self-polishing blade that provides 0.5 mm accuracy. The rotary blade slides along the edge of the other blade, sharpening each time it rotates. The trimmer can be charged in 2 hours and lasts about 60 minutes on a single charge.

Miband 5, 2,499 rupees

The Mi Band 5 is Xiaomi’s affordable fitness smart band, available for purchase on Mi.com for Rs 2,499. It comes with an interactive color display and a heart rate sensor. Smart bands can also monitor sleep patterns. In addition, you can keep a continuous record of your breathing exercises. Mi Band 5 also bundles sports mode, yoga, indoor, cycling mode and other features.

Mi Bedside Lamp 2 Rupees 2,499

If your dad likes to read books at night, you can also give him a bedside lamp. Xiaomi’s Mi Bedside Lamp 2 is currently available on Mi.com for Rs 2,499. It has a mode button and a brightness adjustment bar. The device is also IP20 rated and has a useful life of approximately 25,000 hours for LEDs with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity. The lamp is compatible with digital assistants and can be operated by voice.

iGear super fans are 2,350 rupees

You can also give your dad a fan as a gift. The iGear Superfan has a foldable design that transforms into a small portable unit. The height of the fan can be adjusted as needed. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 2,350. The wireless fan has a 5,000mAh battery and lasts 10-12 hours.

OnePlus Buds Z / Realme Buds Air 2 (Rs 3,000)

Buying wireless earphones for your dad may be a good idea. This makes it easy to make calls without touching the phone and even listen to your favorite songs. The OnePlus Buds Z can be purchased for Rs 2,999. It also supports SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, as well as Dolby Atmos.

Alternatively, you can purchase Realme Buds Air 2, which also supports active noise canceling. It provides a good sound experience and decent battery life. Realme Buds costs Rs 3,299 on a flipkart.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen at Rs 4,799

You can also consider purchasing Amazon’s 4th generation Echo Dot speakers, which come with a 1.6-inch audio driver. The device has a spherical design with a light ring and supports Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and mute button. It also has a function to tap and snooze. Users can ask Alexa to use their voice to play songs and ask for all sorts of information.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0, Rs 7,990

If your dad loves old Hindi romantic songs and Hindi classics, Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is your best choice. The speaker comes with a library of over 5,000 preloaded audio tracks. These are Indian music classics and devoted tracks for an elderly audience. With Wi-Fi support, users can access over 150 audio stations. The price of Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is Rs 7,990. If you can’t afford this, you can buy a cheaper Salegama Carvaan speaker.

HomePod mini (Rs 9,900)

If your dad likes to list in music, the HomePod mini is your best bet. Convenient to carry, it can be carried anywhere and provides an impressive sound. You can use Apple’s virtual assistant Siri to play information such as music and weather. With a height of just 3.3 inches, the HomePod mini can help your dad do his day-to-day work and control his smart home with just his dad’s voice. The price of the speaker is 9,900 rupees.

Fitbit Versa 2, Rs 13,499

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best gifts for your dad. This is a great fitness smartwatch and comes with enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring capabilities. The wearable features a square watch face with rounded corners. Take advantage of AMOLED touch screen and built-in storage for storing up to 300 songs.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has an optical heart rate monitor and a relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels. The device also supports 3-axis accelerometers, altimeters, ambient light sensors, vibration motors and offers over 15 modes of motion. It also has a built-in microphone. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters. Connection options include WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS and NFC. Fitbit Versa 2 is currently available in Flipkart for Rs 13,499.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower, 27,900 rupees

Dyson Pure Cool Link is an air purifier and you can consider purchasing it. This is a WiFi-enabled air purifier that allows you to control your device using the Dyson Link app. The air purifier comes with a “Glass-HEPA” filter for PM2.5 and PM10 particles. It supports features such as automatic mode, sleep timer, and night mode that dim the display to slow down the fan speed.

Air Mini Rs 31,999

You can also consider purchasing a Molekule Air Mini. As the name implies, this is a portable air purifier that your dad can leave in his room. It is designed for rooms up to 23 square meters. The refiner has five different fan speeds that can be adjusted as needed. This device uses a hybrid of Molekles Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter with a single filter.

According to Molekule, the company’s air purifiers are patented PECOs that destroy contaminants at the molecular level rather than collecting contaminants like the HEPA filters used in most traditional air purifiers. It depends on technology. The Air Mini can be purchased via Amazon.in for Rs 31,999.

Apple Watch Series 6, 40,900 rupees

If you can afford the Apple Watch Series 6, you can buy this fitness smartwatch. However, the Apple Watch only works on the iPhone, so if your dad has an Android smartphone, you can buy a Fitbit Versa 3 or Garmin smartwatch. The starting price for the Apple Watch Series 6 is Rs 40,900. It’s definitely the best smartwatch you can buy money for.

Wearables offer OLED displays and feature blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring along with ECG. The device comes with a variety of workouts and supports connection options Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and LTE (optional).

