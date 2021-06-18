Why Hideo Kojima, creator of “Silent Hill” is trending





Hideo Kojima, creator of Silent Hill, has recently become a trend, and gamers speculate that he may revive the canceled horror project under a new name. The theory is very complex and contains a lot of exaggerated reasoning, but it’s still a fascinating story to explore.

What is Silent Hill?

A few years ago, it was announced that Hideo Kojima was collaborating with film director Guillermo del Toro on a new work by Konami’s legendary horror franchise Silent Hill. Even in 2014, the game was secretly hidden and there was little specific information available to fans.

All we really had to do was a terrifying proof-of-concept demo titled PT (short for Playable Teaser) that was suddenly uploaded to the PlayStation Store one day in August 2014. At first, this showed no sign. Is a Silent Hill disguise game and there was no Kojima name anywhere in marketing. It was only after the tragic experience that players knew it was a preview of Silent Hill under development at the time, and Kojima was the mastermind behind it all.

The hype surrounding PT was unprecedented for a horror title. So when publisher Konami casually pulled the Silent Hill plug in 2015, it became even worse. As with the first PT demo, the promotion stunts, but it soon becomes clear that it isn’t.

The developer eventually broke up with Konami for what was clearly not a friendly split, and he was forced to rush his last project for them, compromising Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain. Brought. After that, Kojima himself moved on to other things, including his splitting and highly Deathstrand.

It’s been over six years since Silent Hill was officially canceled, and many fans are reluctant to accept that it’s really gone. From time to time, new rumors that the game may have come back in some way begin to spread online, and they always turn out to be groundless. Most recently, it was predicted that a title that would have revived would appear at this year’s E3 conference, but that didn’t happen either.

But this time it may be a little different. Even reputable journalists like Jason Schreier of Bloomberg are involved in online guessing.

Ruins / Hideo Kojima / Silent Hill I’m catching up with the ARG plot, but it’s really amazing. I personally didn’t care much about Silent Hill, but I hope this is real https://t.co/Uv0F6vJMjB

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 17, 2021 Why is Hideo Kojima trending?

This is a very long and complex story and involves a lot of complex reasoning, but basically gamers speculate that the developer named Hasan Kahraman could actually be another name for Hideo Kojima. doing.

Kahraman is credited as the director of Blue Box Game Studios, working on the next horror game codenamed Abandoned. Like the original PT, it’s PS5-only and there’s very little specific information about Abandoned at this time, except to take advantage of the tactile feedback feature of the DualSense controller. On top of that, the title is very mysterious, leaving a blank space for gamers to fill with rampant speculation.

Rumors of abandonment were actually Silent Hill (or at least its spiritual successor) and began when the official Blue Box Game Studios Twitter account asked followers to guess the true title of the game. .. Posted on Tuesday, they wrote: “Guess the name: Abandoned = (first letter S, last letter L)”.

Guess the name:

Abandoned = (first letter S, last letter L).Reveal the closing … # PS5 # Exclusive

— BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 15, 2021

The natural conclusion that many began to draw was that Silent Hill fits perfectly into the explanation, and the evidence was only built up from it.

For example, Reddit sleuth nana_blair states that there is no preserved trademark for Blue Box Game Studios and that its LinkedIn profile consists of stock photos only. From this, many speculate that the developers are not the real thing, they are basically just a cover of Kojima Productions.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg game correspondent Jason Schreier points out that industry presenter Geoff Keighley (famous as a close friend of Hideo Kojima) is following a relatively unknown studio on Twitter. ..

Not only that, Keighley himself said in a video post that Hasan Kahraman asked to publish more information about the game in the coming weeks. This is something I’ve done many times for Kojima, including when Cary helped announce the Deathstrand Director’s Cut at this year’s Summer Game Fest.

Other pieces of evidence that fans are crazy about include a recent mysterious tweet from Kojima featuring the words “silent” and “hill.” This is Blue Box’s own announcement that when translated from the original Turkish to Japanese, “Hasan Carlaman” and “Hideo Kojima” have the same initials, and Abandoned features “bloody snowflakes”. The latter is a very specific term often used throughout the PT demo.

There are countless other examples of people interpreting strange clues about the true identity of an abandoned person, some of which are very sparse. Kojima, on the other hand, has a track record of making fun of projects in this unusual way, and in the past has created a fake company that misleads people. Most notably, the non-existent 7780s Studio was originally credited as a PT developer.

Blue Box Game Studios has denied that Abandoned is somehow associated with Hideo Kojima or Silent Hill. However, according to the “Streisand effect,” attempts to persuade people otherwise result in fans becoming more inclined to theory, which many consider to be a covert work.

We wanted to set things straight. It has nothing to do with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. It has nothing to do with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to make fun of the name Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize.

— BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 15, 2021

Blue Box has promised to release more information about Abandoned later today. At that point, we may finally be able to know for sure. Everything was an interesting detective story on the internet, if nothing else.

Hideo Kojima will give a talk on the stage of announcing the new video game “Death Stranding” at the Tokyo Game Show in September 2019. CHARLYTRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

