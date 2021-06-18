Realme Buds Q2 will be available in India on June 24th with Realme Narzo 305G and Realme Smart TV-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff June 18, 2021 17:40:06 IST

Realme will host a launch event in India on June 24th to launch Realme Narzo 30 4G, Realme Narzo 5G and Realme Smart TV FHD 32. In addition to this, the company confirmed that Realme Buds Q2 will also be launched at this event. .. According to media invitation, earphones are offered as a white option. In particular, earphones have already made their debut in the Pakistani market.

Welcome to ANC Democratizer ~ # realmeBudsQ2! pic.twitter.com/EsBeJUQXEw

Madhav Max 5G (@ MadhavSheth1) June 18, 2021

Realme Buds Q2 Expected Specifications

According to earphones released in Pakistan, the Realme Buds Q2 may come with a 10mm driver and a game mode that reduces audio latency to 88ms. It will also come with IPX4 ratings for water resistance and dust resistance. Realme Buds Q2 has the potential to provide 20 hours of battery life (including charging case).

It is expected to take 1 hour and 40 minutes to fully charge. TWS earphones may have a Type-C port for charging.

Realm Narzo30 4G / Narzo 305G Expected specifications

According to the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant launched in Malaysia, smartphones may come with a 6.5-inch FHD + LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Equipped with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, it provides 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It may run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

Feel the beat! Feel the excitement! # Feel the power!

The #Narzobyrealme series aims to unleash the younger inner players. Get ready for # realmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G, which will be released on June 24th at 12:30 pm. #UnleashPeakPerformancehttps: //t.co/YJxNMwywMC pic.twitter.com/wKkjga4zrq

realme (@realmeIndia) June 17, 2021

In terms of cameras, the Realme Narzo 30 4G will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP black and white sensor. For selfies, a 16MP front camera may be included.

Your smartphone may have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

The 5G variant will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset and will offer 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W of charging.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos