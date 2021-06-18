All weapons in the Elden Ring gameplay trailer





The Elden Ring, like Dark Souls, has a lot of unique weapons to use, and its gameplay trailer reveals what at least some of them are.

FromSoftware fans have been waiting for footage of the studio’s latest project, the Elden Ring, which has finally arrived at Sumer Games Fest 2021. This seems to be all the accumulation that made the Dark Souls game fascinating. idea. Players are still exploring a twisted medieval fantasy world with a large number of weapons at their disposal, so it will be interesting to see how many weapons are in the final game. So far, here’s a list of the weapons shown in the Elden Ring trailer:

Dark Soulshas follows a structure similar to many RPGs, allowing players to create their own characters to play according to their style. Some players prefer to stop and blow up their enemies with magic beams and projectiles. Other players may also want to use weak but fast melee weapons. Some may find the idea of ​​breaking the Dark Souls boss with giant logs or dragon teeth to be quite convincing. This is a major part of what makes the game very playable, as there are always new ways to approach the situation depending on how the build was created.

Elden Ring is a seemingly medieval world, so there are always some weapons to come along with. The trailer’s myriad shots show the protagonist wielding a classic straight sword and shield. This has become a staple of Dark Souls games. Similarly, you have the option of wielding a large sword like a claymore that can do a lot of damage with a slightly slower swing. The trailer also showed what looked like a magician with a classic bow (looked like a fire arrow) and a magic spell for those who like projectiles, but the trailer cut Due to the large number, various weapons can be seen in a small part of it 3 minutes.

Elden Ring already has many types of weapons

Classic swords and shields may be the way to go, but many players prefer different combat styles. There are two scenes showing a player character wielding a dual blade. This can create fast, high-risk options for Elden Ring multiplayer. On the other side of the spectrum, the player character wields a giant hammer and is perfect for people who like to build strength. The protagonist was also depicted wielding a whip, a spear, and even a torch in a gameplay trailer, along with some interesting things. In one scene, a longsword with blue energy is raised high, in another, an ice wand casts dazzling magic, and in another, a hero has a spear or spear-like large crystal at the tip. Attach and attack. It leaves a menacing path as it reduces royal cadres.

Elden Ring is set in a wider world than the previous FromSoftware entry, so it’s no exaggeration to say that there are many other weapons that people can use. Each game in the series has multiple weapons for each weapon class, and this can happen here as well. Perhaps Elden Ring will introduce a whole new weapon class that wasn’t available in previous games. What is certain is that Elden Ring players will not run out of options when creating characters for January this year.

