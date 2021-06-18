The best games on the E32021, from Forza Horizon 5 to Guardians of the Galaxy





E3 2021 ended this week with lots of interesting new titles. I was able to see Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Guardians of the Galaxy. At the Xbox and Bethesda showcases, Microsoft also introduced Halo’s free-play multiplayer mode. Infinite is the next version of the popular Xbox and Windows first-person shooter. Mario fans were pleased with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope at Ubisoft’s E3 presentation.

In this week’s Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora will be joined by deputy videohead Cyrus John and chief sub-editor Shayak Majumder to talk about all the important announcements for the E32021.

Start with your favorite games, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This includes a new action-adventure game based on the strange superheroes of the Marvel Universe. Exhibited by Square Enix, Star Road is the main character. However, the game does not come with multiplayer support. This can disappoint Marvel fans who want to play with characters like Groot and Rocket. I’m Groot!

Xbox E3 2021: Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Free Halo Infinite, etc.

Microsoft surprised us with the new arcade racing title Forza Horizon 5 coming out in November. This allows you to form co-op convoys, take part in mini-games, and challenge other players in the Horizon Arcade. The game is available in 1080p and 30fps on the Xbox Series S, 4K and 30fps on the Xbox Series X, and has an optional 60fps performance mode.

Bethesda Softworks, which was acquired by Microsoft last year, announced a number of new titles at this year’s E3 event. Starfield is a highlight, revealing that sci-fi role-playing games are exclusive to the Xbox Series S / X and PC.

Halo: The Infinite multiplayer trailer was very promising, but strangely, Microsoft didn’t provide an exact release date, despite the exact dates of the 2022 Xbox titles, including Starfield. .. The day since Bethesda launched Skyrim).

For those who want to build a new civilization and wage war, E3 2021 brings another trailer for Age of Empires IV, which will be released in late October. Developed by Relic Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game reveals Jeanne d’Arc and the Abbasid Caliphate, and two new civilizations France that have revived the concept of naval warfare. Hopefully the Age of Empires IV will take longer after the beloved Age of Empires II and I don’t really like the Age of Empires III.

All announced at Ubisoft E3 2021: Rainbow Six Extraction, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6 and more

This year’s E3 also featured Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will be released in 2022. First-person games are available on platforms such as Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S / X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. As you can see, it’s a purely next-generation adventure.

Nintendo Switch gamers have a sequel to Mario + Rabbids: The Sparks of Hope and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The former is the successor to the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle that started in 2017. Reunited with Mario, Peach, Luigi, and their Rabbits counterparts. There are also toy guns for killing enemies during adventures. Meanwhile, the new The Legend of Zelda title takes gamers into a cloudy world above the high rules. The trailer for the new Zelda segment included an Easter egg embedded in the music track.

That’s not the only episode of the week. It also describes the expected Nintendo Switch Pro console and some interesting games coming up.

You can listen to Orbital’s full discussion by pressing the play button on the Spotify player above. You can also follow Gadgets 360 podcasts where you can get Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts. Please rate us and leave a review.

Please send your feedback, questions and comments to [email protected] New orbital episodes drop every Friday.

