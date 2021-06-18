Truecaller rolls out smart SMS, group voice calls and inbox cleaners for Android users-Technology News, Firstpost





Truecaller has introduced three new features for Android users, including group voice calls, smart SMS, and inbox cleaners. According to Truecaller, these features address the evolving needs of customers for security in the age of full digitalization. If someone is added to a group call without the user’s knowledge, the app allows the user to identify such spam users. In addition, this feature allows you to better manage groups during callbacks using the Dialback option from the call log.

Users can also add new participants to voice calls without having contacts in the phonebook. The app displays each participant’s city and tells you if another user is busy with another call or offline. This feature allows up to 8 people to make voice calls at the same time.

Another feature, SmartSMS, uses an integrated algorithm that filters spam, collects and isolates useful information, and sets payment reminders. This feature will be available to users in India, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, and then in Indonesia, Egypt, Malaysia, Sweden and the United States.

The third feature is an inbox cleaner that allows consumers to free up storage space on their mobile phones by erasing unused messages. It takes a few seconds to clear unwanted messages. It also notifies the user of the number of old OTPs and spam SMS accumulated on the device. Tap this feature twice to effectively delete old SMS without making any changes to your important data.

According to Truecaller, all group voice calls are protected by symmetric encryption. Android users can update the app from the Google Play store to use the new features.

