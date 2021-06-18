Microsoft Flight Simulator gets 5 new features in Nordics World Update, Xbox release





Next month, Microsoft plans to launch Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X and Series S, but it’s not exactly the same game. In fact, five new features / improvements have been added to the experience in time for the console release.

As VGC reports, Jorg Neumann, head of Flight Simulator at Microsoft, experienced improvements during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event. The five new features are:

Ten discovery flights have been added to the “Most Attractive Places”, allowing players to participate directly in the action with a flight instructor next to them doing most of the work.

It will be possible to turn on labels that show points of interest overlaid on the game and the map. I believe this leads Neumann to a “much richer experience.”

The eight tutorials on the PC version have been changed to 22 short tutorials on Xbox with ratings, so players can see how good their performance is.

Flight assistant features have been added to allow the game to gain control and fly to specific locations, land on planes, and recover from a variety of emergencies.

With the Land Anywhere feature, “everyone is good at taking off, but some hesitate to land,” so you can land your aircraft in water, land, or snow-covered areas.

Flight Simulator also gets key content updates focusing on the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. As the trailer above reveals, it adds many very beautiful places to fly over.

This is called World Update V: Nordics and “includes improved vast landscape details, enhanced regional architecture, improved data at 100 airports, and 78 carefully selected points of interest.” This update includes a total of five bush trips, one for each Nordic country, as a way to get to the most beautiful destinations. It also includes a number of landing skill tests in Bornholm, Denmark, Etherfjordur, Iceland, Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden, Svalbard, Norway, and Vaasa, Finland. airport. Nordics updates are free and available to anyone who owns the game. The Xbox version will be released on July 27th and should also include access to Scandinavian content.

