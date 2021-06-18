Samsung denies Galaxy Z Fold 2 is obsolete





Samsung hasn’t stopped folding calls, as the company’s US website may suggest. The Galaxy Z Fold 25G is back on the virtual shelf after its mysterious disappearance. Eagle Eye’s foldable shoppers noticed that their Android smartphone disappeared from Samsung’s site yesterday, leading to speculation that a replacement for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is imminent.

Where the Galaxy Z Fold 2 product list, which expands from the mobile phone form factor to smaller tablets, is usually found, there was a strange new message instead. “Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com, but check out the additional options for the Galaxy family,” the page warns.

Interestingly, there isn’t a lack of speculation or leaks at this point about Samsung’s upcoming collapsibles. Expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, there was talk about support for Samsung’s S-Pentylus, as added to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It will probably require some kind of upgrade to a flexible OLED panel to avoid inadvertently scratching the still fairly delicate screen with the S-pen nib.

But today, the list of Galaxy Z Fold 2 is back, as if nothing had happened. “We are pleased with the excitement of the Galaxy ZFold2 5G and encourage our customers to visit Samsung.com for the latest availability updates,” Samsung told SlashGear in a statement this morning. “I want to make it clear that Samsung hasn’t discontinued the device.”

Therefore, disappearance does not indicate what is happening at inventory levels and appears to be glitch. That said, Samsung is currently doing a fairly aggressive promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It went on sale last year for about $ 2,000, but has been unlocked and is now SIM-free and available from $ 1,799.99.

Trade-in, on the other hand, can save up to $ 600 more. This could bring the Galaxy Z Fold 2 down to $ 1,199.99. It’s obviously still expensive for a smartphone, but much less than the kind of money you were spending when you hit the first foldable shelf.

Curiously, both the Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze versions are listed as out of stock by all Samsung carrier partners, at least through the company’s site. If you need the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you’ll need to unlock it, buy it, and arrange for service separately. Of course, all you have to do is insert your existing SIM card.

Samsung doesn’t just have the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021. It’s also rumored that there’s a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, an updated version of its clamshell foldable, and some leaks indicate that there could even be a Galaxy Z Flip Samsung’s foldable screen device. As we work to increase the availability of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite, three Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite variations have been added to the lineup.

