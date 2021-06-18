Sony launches 65-inch BRAVIA XRA80J OLED TV in India for Rs 29,900





Sony has announced the latest XR A80J OLED series in India. It comes with the company’s new processor line. The 65-inch model will be the first of a total of three variations in the series.

Sony has launched the first smart TV in India under the new BRAVIA XR A80 JOLED series. The 65-inch TV costs Rs 2,99,990 and comes with an OLED panel, Sony’s new XR cognitive processor, and some smart features.

As a highlight, premium smart TVs feature Sony’s BRAVIA XR processor. Earlier this year, Sony used the cognitive processor XR to recreate the mindset and response of the brain and unveiled the world’s first technology.

Unlike traditional AI, which analyzes only elements such as color, contrast, and detail individually, the Cognitive Processor XR explains that all of these elements can be reciprocally analyzed at once. To do this, divide the screen into hundreds of zones and focus on the individual objects within those zones. According to Sony, the technology can inter-analyze the hundreds of thousands of different elements that make up an image per second, much like the human brain.

Besides this, the new 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED comes with XR OLED Contrast and XR Triluminous Pro for optimal 3D color depth and texture. It also uses XR Motion Clarity technology to minimize blurring in high-speed scenes.

The sound experience on Sony TV is processed by XR Sound Positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D Surround Upscaling. The new BRAVIA TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

According to Sony, the Bravia XR A80J has a dedicated gaming mode, HDMI 2.1 compatibility with 4K 120fps, VRR, ALLM and more to meet the demand for gaming. Other such features for an immersive experience include ambient optimization, light sensors, and automatic acoustic calibration that detects position and optimizes sound accordingly.

The 65-inch Bravia XR A80J smart TV supports Google TV and voice search using the Google Assistant. It also works with Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit.

