Bungy has released an official fateful toaster





If you like eating toast and are a fan of Destiny video games, Bungie has a toaster you want to sell.

In June 2020, the Destiny Community raised over $ 800,000 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the live stream Bungie as part of the Gaming Community Expo (GCX). At the time, Bungie said it would consider building an official Destiny toaster if it raised $ 777,777.77. A year later, the toaster was revealed.

Simply put, it’s called the Destiny Toaster, and pre-orders are already accepted at the Bungie store. The appearance is a mix of black and gold, and all toasted bread pops out of a toasted / baked 2-slice toaster with a tricorn emblem.

If you need to, don’t expect it to ship until December 2021 or perhaps early January 2022. It costs $ 85. Pre-order and you’ll receive a free sandwich holder with a toaster and Destiny 2. -A game emblem called “Burnt Edges” will be emailed to you. 10 percent of the profit from each sale goes to St. Jude.

If you’ve achieved your funding goals and are wondering why Bungie chose to make a toaster, there are several reasons related to the game, PC Gamer explains. The first is to use an in-game fusion rifle called Jotunn. This claims that many Destiny players are very similar to toasters. When you see it, it’s hard to argue against it. The second is the in-game slang “Get That Bread”. This is usually spoken after “dropping a perk god roll set on a loot drop”.

So you have it! By the end of the year, we were able to enjoy tricorn toast as a side effect of sending large amounts of cash to a children’s hospital focused on treating the most difficult childhood cancers and diseases.

