Texans claims that the thermostats in their homes were raised remotely during a lack of energy





Some say they didn’t know they were accessing the thermostat from a distance until the temperature inside the house was close to 80 degrees Celsius.

Houston Some neighbors in the Houston area said their homes were getting warmer this week, even while they were driving the air conditioner.

Many of them claim that someone has raised the temperature of the thermostat since the beginning of the energy shortage.

This week, the Texas Electric Reliability Council has asked the people of Texas to raise the temperature of their thermostats.

When Brandon English, who lives in Deer Park, returned home from work on Wednesday, his house was hot.

“(My wife) cranked it down at 2:30,” the English said. “When this house gets hot, it takes a long time to get cool.”

The English wife and daughter decided to take an afternoon nap early in the day.

“They slept long enough that the house was already at 78 degrees,” the English said. “So they sweated and woke up.”

They said they changed the thermostat while sleeping, without anyone touching it, and the house became unbearably hot.

“Did your daughter overheat?” Said English. “She is three months old. They dehydrate very quickly.”

His wife was alerted on her phone shortly thereafter. The family said the thermostat was replaced remotely and the temperature at home rose during the three-hour “energy-saving event.”

The Family Smart Thermostat was installed a few years ago as part of a new home security package. Many smart thermostats can be enrolled in a program called “SmartSavers Texas”. It is run by a company called Energy Hub.

The agreement states that in exchange for participation in sweepstakes, electricity customers will be allowed to control the thermostat during periods of high energy demand. The EnergyHub client list includes TXU Energy, CenterPoint, and ERCOT.

According to English, he unregistered as soon as he found the thermostat.

“I don’t want anyone else to control me,” he said.

Scroll through the Houston Reddit board and you’ll see that it’s not just English. Some others said they discovered that the thermostat was remotely accessed and working during this week’s heat wave.

According to English, his smart thermostat was convenient, but not worth it.

“If anyone else can manipulate this, I don’t want it,” he said.

