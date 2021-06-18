The new FIFA 21 FUT Preview Pack shows what items are included before you buy





EA today announced the launch of a limited-time FUT preview pack for the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Check here for the latest information on new packs.

The popular FIFA 21 Ultimate Team mode features a limited-time FUT preview pack that shows players what items are included before making a purchase.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team game mode features a loot box-style FIFA pack that can be opened by purchasing FIFA points for real money. Loot boxes are in-game features that include opening mystery boxes or packs and can be obtained using in-game currency or real money. When opened in FIFA Ultimate Team, the loot box or pack contains a random collection of in-game player items.

In other words, until now. That’s because EA has introduced a preview pack for the rest of the FUTball Festival, starting at 5pm BST on Friday, June 18th.

These packs allow you to see all the specific items in your pack before deciding whether to buy it with FUT coins or FIFA points. However, with the new preview pack feature, you can only preview one pack every 24 hours.

The preview pack is the only pack type available in the FUT store during this period and other pack types will be returned at the end of the campaign.

Packs that are not obtained directly from the FUT store, such as rewards from Division Rivals, or from Objective or SBC, are not preview packs and will continue to function as they are today.

If you choose to purchase a preview pack that contains either FUT coins or FIFA points, a new in-game flow will be performed. This flow shows certain items in the pack before the option to get the pack is offered.

The mechanism of the preview pack is as follows.

The mechanism of the preview pack is as follows.

In the FUT store, you can select a preview pack to preview its contents. It's important to remember that by previewing the pack, you haven't yet decided to use FUT coins or FIFA points to buy the pack. Notice the highlighted section below. This indicates that the selected pack is a preview pack. If you select a preview of the pack, you will see an animation that opens the pack and you can watch or skip it. After the animation to open the pack, you will see all the items contained in the pack and you can see them completely. At this point, you haven't yet chosen to buy the pack or decide to use FUT coins or FIFA points. If you decide to buy the pack, you can do so by pressing the appropriate button highlighted on the screen below. Judging that a pack is needed,[パックを購入]If you select, you will be prompted to confirm your purchase and choose whether to use FUT coins or FIFA points. If you do not purchase the pack, you will see a preview. As highlighted in the screen below, the pack remains in the store and is now an update timer. This timer must expire before you can preview another pack of the same type. If necessary, you can redisplay the previously previewed pack to see its contents. As long as the preview is active and the preview pack is still available in the FUT store, you still have the option to purchase that pack. With a few exceptions. If the update timer is still active, you can do one of the following: Buy a pack. If available, you can have another preview right away. Alternatively, wait for the update timer to expire. If available, you can do another preview.

Limited Time Packs: Some pack offers are available for a limited time at FUT. In scenarios where the pack time limit ends before the pack refresh window, the preview pack refresh timer is not displayed. When a pack expires, you will no longer be able to purchase it. These time limits are indicated by the Pack Expires In counter.

Limited quantity packs: Some packs are available in limited quantities at FUT. If you have purchased all the packs available under Global Limits before deciding to purchase the pack, you will not be able to purchase that pack. These limits are indicated by the PacksRemaining counter.

According to a study commissioned by a GambleAware charity, up to 40% of 93% of children playing video games have loot boxes open, and 12 of 13 studies on this topic are gambling addicts. We have established a “clear” relationship with our actions.

In 2018, Belgium banned loot boxes after the Belgian Game Rating Committee determined that it “violated gambling law.”

The UK government is reviewing evidence about loot boxes. This will be considered in the 2005 Gambling Act review.

EA has previously told Miller Football that it disagrees with FIFA having a gambling element.

“We also strongly disagree with the inclusion of gambling in either FIFA or our games. Regulators in multiple countries around the world have publicly stated that loot boxes do not constitute gambling if there is no cash-out method. To. “

FIFA 21 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and the next generation of FIFA 21 is also available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Players who have purchased one of the new next-generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and previously purchased FIFA 21 on older consoles, will now be able to upgrade to FIFA 21 next generation for free. I did. Dual entitlement.

Players can also take over progress and content with FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team and Volta Football.

