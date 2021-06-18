Early Prime Day Laptop Deals: $ 500 for Dell XPS 13 and $ 200 for MSI Prestige 14 and more





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day is just a few days away. Amazon’s big summer sale runs from Monday, June 21st to Tuesday, June 22nd. If you can’t wait for the sale to officially launch, you can find a discount laptop now on Amazon. Other retailers follow suit. Whether you need to work from home, learn remotely, or need a two-in-one laptop, there are a variety of laptops for sale. We’ve compiled the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, New Egg, Wal-Mart and some decent discounts directly from Dell.

If you want to take advantage of the new Intel Evo platform with benefits such as instant wake, fast charging, and long battery life, check out the MSI Prestige 14 for sale on Amazon. This is an all-aluminum MacBook clone with the latest Intel silicon and a huge solid state drive. Amazon also offers a balanced Lenovo IdeaPad S340 at a great price, offering midrange features at an affordable price. And at Wal-Mart, there are low-priced gateway laptops that have been significantly reduced in price. Finally, you can save as much as $ 500 on Dell’s powerful Dell XPS 132-in-one laptop.

If you need a laptop upgrade, check out these and other deals. And be sure to check. We will update this list regularly as more transactions become available and other transactions expire.

More Laptop and PC Deals Walmart

If you are of a certain age, you may remember the name of the gateway and its computer shipped in a black and white cow print box. Gateway is back at Wal-Mart as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets. However, there are no models in the iconic cow package in stores. The new Gateway laptop is only available online. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. Get a 256GB SSD for storage. Storage capacity is average price, but the amount of memory is twice what is normally offered. You can also take advantage of a Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display. This is better than the 1,366×768 pixel panel found on other low-cost laptops. There is also a fingerprint reader for easy and secure login. The green and black models are sold out, but are available in either blue or pink at a significant discount.

Walmart

Using the above model to expand the screen from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches saves a significant $ 330. If you work or learn from home and commute less, the extra screen space will outweigh the added weight and size. The discount applies to all four color choices.

Sarah Tew / CNET

This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer is $ 70 off at Newegg, offering twice the storage capacity you would normally find at this price, and a 512GB SSD instead of the more common 256GB. It also has a 10th generation Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For 15.6-inch displays, select the check box for Full HD resolution.

This 15-inch laptop from Dell is another low-cost option with a 512GB SSD. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 chip and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display has Full HD resolution.

Lenovo

This midrange laptop is currently sold in affordable laptops. It features a 15.6-inch full HD touch screen with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The CPU is one generation behind AMD’s current line, but is a major member of the Ryzen 7 series. You need to perform common tasks with above average memory allocation.

Newegg

This Acer Aspire 5 model features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. At a discounted price, it offers ample memory and solid-state storage capacity, plus ample value with the latest powerful Intel CPUs.

Josh Goldman / CNET

This 15-inch Lenovo laptop has plenty of memory and solid state storage. It’s based on the 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, which is the generation behind Intel’s current chip, but should provide enough muscle for general Windows use, especially when combined with 16GB of RAM. .. A 512GB SSD is also available. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution and touch support.

MSI

The MSI version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek all-aluminum enclosure and Intel’s Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th generation Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. You can also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. This Prestige 14 sales model costs less than $ 1,000 and offers the latest components and a wealth of styles.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Co-designed by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo Two-in-One boasts a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display with an 11th generation Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. Includes Samsung’s S Pen for drawing and writing notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with your Galaxy phone.

Read the review of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Dell’s new XPS 13 with a slightly larger screen and smaller body continues to make steady progress towards the completion of laptops. This heavily discounted two-in-one convertible doesn’t have the latest Intel silicon, but it should be powerful enough with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. The 13.4-inch touch display boasts a very sharp resolution of 3,840×2,400 pixels.

Read the Dell XPS 13 Review.

Read more: Best VPN service for 2021

From phone to gadget, subscribe to the daily spotlight on the best technical information on the web.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos