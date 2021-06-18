Pokemon cards are better designed than sword and shield game characters





Supporter cards rethink popular characters in Pokemon trading card games and, in the case of Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion, improve much of the original design. There are two versions of supporter cards, standard trainer style cards and full art cards. Full-art supporter cards are highly detailed and feature holographic 2D illustrations of characters such as Hop, Leon, and many popular NPCs around the Garal region. Not all important Sword and Shield characters were lucky enough to appear on supporter cards, but the added characters bring new life to the character’s design and are worth it even if they are pulled out of a booster pack.

ThePokmon TCG Supporter Card provides players with several strategies during the match. Only one supporter can play each turn, but with these cards the player can draw multiple cards, search for a specific Pokemon card in the deck, or be the active Pokemon when used during the turn. You can strengthen the attack of. Full-art supporter cards may seem better to keep in a binder as a collectable item, but many people want to appreciate the beautiful design of these cards during gameplay. You might choose to throw them into the deck.

Full Art Supporter Cards are rare in any Pokumon TCG expansion. Like the full art version of EX, GX, V, or V-MAX cards, each expansion card list contains only a few full art supporters. Many of these are also available as Rainbow Secret Rare Cards. These Pokumon cards have different colors, using images drawn in holographic rainbow instead of the original full art design colors. Rainbow secret rare cards can be considered more valuable than the original full art, but regular full art cards are more attractive because they display your favorite characters in vibrant original colors. Some people feel it.

Pokemon TCG card character design better than the game: Leon

The Galal Regional Champion before Pokemon Sword and Shield has a unique and exciting design from past Pokemon Game Series Champions. Leon, with a majestic cloak and a crown-like baseball cap, is intimidating when the player first encounters him with a sword and shield, but his full art Pokumon card is his look. Based on the details that help him stand out as a character.

The 2D illustrations of Leon’s cards smooth out the 3D limits of expression and make you look confident and powerful. Leon’s hair has a more organic flow, giving it a windswept, less blocky look. Also, because the TCG card isn’t limited to sword and shield art styles, his body proportions better match the adult proportions, so he looks a lot older.

Pokemon TCG card character design better than the game: Milo

Miro, a glass-type gym leader of Pokemon Sword and Shield, has an overall unique design. This gym leader’s powerful and muscular physique contradicts a Ditto-like expression, with a wide smile, a lack of nose, and eyes that are nothing more than green discs. Like Champion Leon, Miro’s overall 2D design for full art cards smoothes the 3D stiffness of his sword and shield model and makes his muscles stand out more voluminously. His expression is more dynamic, with a smile with his mouth wide open. Milo’s card design, with the addition of a brightly colored background, is far more intimidating than his appearance in the game.

Pokemon TCG card character design better than the game: Hop

Unlike his brother, Hop has a much less intimidating presence on his overall character design in the Sword and Shield game. Instead of taking a brave pose in front of the stadium spectators, he frowns after losing the fight with the protagonist or after bolting to the next big goal he set. Is often seen. But the true passion of hops is well captured in the dynamic poses used in the hisPokmonTCG full art card.

The hop card also has a bright blue sky in the background, popping his dark skin and purple hair into the illustration, rather than more matching the dark background found in Sword and Shield. Unlike the anxious and anxious childhood friend of TheSword and Shield game, Hop’s card depiction seems ready to take on any challenge he poses.

Pokemon TCG card character design better than the game: Pier

Pierce, a dark-type gym leader and occasional Pokemon Sword and Shield companion, has undergone a dramatic style change with his Pokemon TCG full art card. His sleepy look was traded for challenging glare, and his leaning forward, where he sported throughout the sword and shield, was replaced by a powerful, upright pose. Pierce often describes himself as a coward or passive, but in his full-art card 2D illustrations, it looks like a powerful player in a gym leader has to face with Spikemas. Pierce also has a second full art card with an illustration of himself as a young trainer. This full art card is similar to the Pokemon Sword and Shield rare league card. The illustration shows the soft side of a punk character, with short hair when petting a Galarian Linoone.

Thankfully, for Pokemon Sword and Shield fans, some characters are still missing from the Pokemon trading card game, as supporters may appear in expansion sets based on games that are still released. The latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Chilling Reign, introduces several new supporter cards to the TCG, including characters like Ex-Champion Peony and faces familiar from past Pokémon regions like Flannery and Brawlly. Sword and Shield card expansion continues, but the evolving sky is the latest announced later this year. For this reason, fans of Pokumon trading card games need to keep an eye out for some expansion set boosters. Includes these special supporter cards.

