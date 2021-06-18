Three reasons Nintendo didn’t unveil SuperSwitch Pro on E32021





We’re almost a week away from the E32021, but Nintendo’s direct predictions by gaming industry experts didn’t come true. With all the rumors and leaks about the Switch’s successor, I expected the Super Switch Pro to come out as well. After all, some leaks turned out to be true, as with the new 2D Metroidgame: Metroid Dread. So why couldn’t I see Switch Pro on the E32021’s Nintendo Direct? Let’s look at three possible reasons for this.

Reason # 1: Nintendo Direct E32021 Online Only Format Is Not Suitable For Hardware Publishing

E3 is a magical place, but even the world’s largest gaming convention feels the effects of a pandemic. Going online has its strengths and weaknesses, and hardware reveals that ineffectiveness online is one of its biggest weaknesses. That may be why Nintendo decided to adopt only software directly to Nintendo. At past E3 conferences, video game journalists could have their new hardware tried out on the convention floor shortly after the announcement. This helps spread the word and give good news to new products. However, this is virtually impossible because it is online only. Except for sending a media partner with your own Switch Pro unit to your home.

But still, Nintendo didn’t stop releasing The Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary Game & Watch, right? Well, there are two things. The successor to Nintendo Switch is a much bigger deal than games and watches. Second, we already have a rough idea of ​​what we can expect from games and watches. So with Games & Watch, you don’t have to give it a try right away on the convention floor. Still, this reason alone may not be enough for fans to accept why SwitchPro didn’t show up on the E32021. So up to reason # 2.

Reason # 2: Switch Pro isn’t ready yet and won’t be available until next year

Another deep-rooted rumor about Super Switch Pro is that it will be available in Breath of the Wild 2. That seems appropriate. After all, the original Breath of the Wild was available on the Nintendo Switch console until March 2017. The Breath of the Wild 2 I saw during E3 2021 isn’t ready yet. Therefore, the release window 2022 is displayed at the end of the trailer and we do not know exactly when it will be released.

This means one of two things. The first and most likely reason is that Breath of the Wild 2 is still under development. Nintendo may have shown a video of the gameplay, but that doesn’t mean the game is still ready to ship. Perhaps Nintendo is still spending time developing The Breathof the Wildsequel. Perhaps they aren’t in a hurry to release, so they don’t even give a hint as to which quarter of the year the game will be released.

The second reason may be that you want to launch Breath of the Wild 2 with SuperSwitch Pro. Nintendo may end up in every game we know. However, Nintendo may be obscuring it until the console to launch is ready. This is an unlikely reason – after all, why refuse to sell a blockbuster title just to be able to launch it with the console? However, some might argue that selling the Breath of the Wild 2 bundle with Super Switch Pro is a surefire way to ship console units.

In any case, Nintendo didn’t announce the exact release date of the Breath of the Wildnor for SuperSwitch Pro.

Reason # 3: Lack of global chipsets pushes the release window back

If you believe in rumors about Super Switch Pro, you should expect the console to ship on Holiday 2021. Given its release window, the E32021 was the perfect time to announce the Super Switch Pro. It was enough time to boil down and brew the hype in time for the holiday season, and enough time for aspiring gamers to save for the new console.

Of course, unless you know that Nintendo will not be able to meet product demand by Holiday 2021. Due to the global chipset shortage that plagued the PlayStation 5, Nintendo may have faced some production issues with the Super Switch Pro. Production may be on track, but there may be too little raw material for Nintendo to finish producing a satisfactory number. If this is true, it doesn’t make sense for Nintendo to announce a console that can’t be sold anyway.

The official announcement of the Super Switch Pro can discourage fans from buying the old Nintendo Switch console now. People are already refraining from buying the Switch, just because rumors about the Super Switch Pro are widespread. Announcing the existence of a successor to the Nintendo Switch will undoubtedly prey on Switch sales. Why do you do that when you’re sure you can’t ship enough SuperSwitch Pro units yet?

Occam’s Razor: Nothing like Super Switch Pro

Of course, you also have to deal with this. Probably all the rumors are – rumors, as neither Nintendo nor SwitchPro’s supposed partners Samsung and Nvidia have officially acknowledged the existence of the new console. From time to time, the simplest explanation turns out to be true. This may be exactly the case here. SuperSwitchPro is nothing more than a deep-rooted rumor. So what does Nintendo reveal with the E32021’s Nintendo Direct if there’s no such thing as a successor to the Nintendo Switch? Consider this possibility as well. It’s far more likely than any other theory.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos