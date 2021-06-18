Alan Wake Remaster Leak via Epic Games Store





With reports that developer Remedy Entertainment is working on a sequel to the cult classic action-adventure game Alan Wake, it seems that the studio could soon bring the original game back in a whole new way. If the recent leak is to be believed, Alan Wake seems to be receiving remastered treatment soon. Unfortunately, if such a leak is accurate, it is currently unknown when this new iteration of the game will be released.

The news that Alan Wake may be remastered comes from the Epic Games Store. A list of Alan Wake Remastered found in a recent database leak was found in the marketplace metadata. The leak itself did not contain any other valuable information other than the name of the game.

At this time, Remedy Entertainment has not officially announced that it is working on a remaster of Alan Wake. That said, this is definitely something the studio (or outside developer) might be working on. As mentioned earlier, rumors and reports have been swirling for quite some time, as Alan Wake 2 is a project currently under development. And with this in mind, it makes a lot of sense for the title to come back with a new capacity so that brand new fans can play it for the first time.

Overall, Alan Wake is a franchise that hasn’t been paid in new installments for nearly a decade. The original game was released in 2010, but a spin-off, later known as Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, appeared in 2012. However, in recent years, Remedy has shown that it aims to return to Alan Wake in a fairly large way. The final extension of Remedy’s latest game, Control, was actually tied directly to the Alan Wake event and saw a famous character come back. It also set the possibility of a sequel in the future.

I’m still not sure if Alan Wake Remastered is really real, but given how it leaks, it’s quite possible that this project exists to some extent. When Remedy officially announces the title, ComicBook.com is always up to date.

Would you like to play a remastered version of Alan Wake? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.







