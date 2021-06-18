Google Play Services that can stream phone apps to Chromebooks





Future changes to the Google Play Services may soon allow users to stream apps from their smartphones to Chromebooks. It is based on a new report from XDA Developers following the initial teardown to updated version 21.21.12.

Google hasn’t provided details in the underlying code on how this works. However, the meaning of the code found is fairly simple. The change first references the string labeled “apps_stream_enabled_description”. This string is also labeled “Stream app to Chromebook”.

The second change to this is just pointing to the string named “apps_stream_enabled_title” that contains the descriptor “Apps”.

What does this mean for apps for Chromebook users using Android smartphones?

Well, this feature was first hinted at in February. And the changes seem to be linked directly and, of course, to PhoneHub. For clarity, this is a Chromebook and Android feature that allows you to integrate detailed notifications on your Chromebook, control your phone, and more. Chromebooks can also stream apps through that feature, based on previous changes to this feature.

This is done via a new system web app that is used to synchronize both video and bidirectional data via WebRTC. So, in effect, it mirrors the phone screen of the app in question and streams the data between its source device and the Chromebook.

That is, it allows users to access apps on their smartphones via streams on their Chromebooks.

Is this for Pixel only? When are you coming

Like at least some other features, it’s not related to Chrome OS, but it’s currently expected to be exclusive to the Pixel brand. So, if your current guess is correct, it will only work on Pixel branded smartphones.

Temporarily, there is no way to know exactly when it will arrive. Also, there is no guarantee that it will actually be a Pixel-specific feature. If it arrives at all. But it’s certainly not yet active.

