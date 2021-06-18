People think that Hideo Kojima’s new Silent Hill game is clearly hidden





People online are confident that they have discovered that Metal Gear Solid and Deathstrand creator Hideo Kojima’s next video game is hidden behind the scenes. The game is called Abandoned and is from a studio called Blue Box Games Studios. The studio released a trailer in April and promised to reveal more about gameplay later this summer. With little information about the game and the studios that develop it, and no hard information online, Abandoned secretly decided it was Kojima’s next big game.

Speculation began in earnest on June 15th, when Blue Box Game Studios tweeted a mysterious hint about the game. “Guess the name,” it said. “Abandoned = (first letter S, last letter L). Reveal the closing … # PS5 # monopoly.”

Abandoned trailers don’t show up very often. While the mysterious narration is flowing, someone moves through the woods from a first-person perspective, hinting at a story. Finally they pull out the handgun. It’s very like Resident Evil Village. At Reddit, fans set up subreddit to speak only the conspiracy theory that Abandoned is a Kojima game. The evidence is compelling.

Blue Box Game Studios is a video game company that I have hardly heard of. They prominently … abandoned very little except for some Early Access games. We also released an Android game called The Whisperer, in which players explore spooky places in the first person while playing audio logs, and delisted in 2019. Similar to the Early Access game, the tone and feel are very similar to Kojima’s PT. It should be noted that this is also no proof. Many developers created games and prototypes like PT after the game was canceled.

The game director in the studio is Hasan Kaframan. If you insert that surname into Google Translate, you will become Hideo in Japanese. Hasan has a YouTube channel called “Twenty seven 27” and Silent Hill was canceled on April 27, 2015. T.Geoff Keiighley is following the studio on Twitter.

The greatest evidence that this could be Kojima’s viral marketing stunt is that he has done this kind of thing over and over again in the past. A demo of the canceled Silent Hill game, PT revealed that it was the subject of online speculation in the weeks before someone beat things, and that it was the secret sequel to the long-dead franchise. Kojima also used a fake studio to make fun of information about Metal Gear Solid V before it was released.

Then there’s Geoff Keighley, Kojima’s personal friend who starred in Death Strand, who frequently interviews and reveals news about Kojima’s games. During a Q & A session on Twitter, someone asked Keighley exactly what was happening with all of this. Cary smiled eating shit and said Hasan sent him a DM asking for his help at the premiere of the game this summer. “Please wait. I think we can share more things in the near future.”

There are many more, but many cannot be substantiated. One of the top comments on the abandoned YouTube trailer is from someone using Hideo Kojima’s name and face. “What a great game it is. Who played it, definitely not me,” commented. The account was created in 2014, has no content, and follows a random combination of channels. There is no indication that this is actually a Kojima account.

Second, there is a strong denial from Blue Box Games Studios itself. “We wanted things to be straight,” he said on Twitter. “Silent Hill is owned by Konami. It has nothing to do with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to make fun of the name Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize.”

It may still be bullying, but at VentureBeat, Jeff Grubb made a compelling claim as to why it wasn’t. On the shelves of the Xbox Chief Phil Spencer’s office is a large statue of Kojima Productions. “Kojima is discussing the release of the next game with Microsoft, according to sources familiar with the issue,” Grab said. “Yes, the statue on Phil Spencer’s shelf referred to a potential deal with a legendary developer. It’s not yet clear if the Xbox has signed a deal, but Kojima says Microsoft. I understand that it is the focus of the plan to harness Japanese talent. “

Kojima Productions, Geoff Keighly, and Blue Box Games Studios did not return Waypoint’s request for comment.

