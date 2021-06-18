California launches digital COVID-19 vaccine pass, but does not need it





People stop by to receive the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) vaccine and have a chance to win a ticket to see “Hamilton” at the Pop-up Vaccination Clinic at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA on June 12, 2021. there is. .REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Oakland, CA, June 18 (Reuters)-California authorities announced a website on Friday to access or download a digital copy of COVID-19 vaccination records, but the state carries vaccine qualifications. He emphasized that it is not obligatory.

Companies will be able to verify the authenticity of their digital “vaccine card” by scanning the QR code of the digital “vaccine card” using an app that nonprofits will launch this month. Approximately 20 million immunized Californians have access to their data at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

“This is an optional tool to use,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan.

California was lifted from COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, eliminating the need for masks, social distance, and capacity restrictions at most venues for vaccinated individuals. However, the company operates primarily on the honor system and does not “card” people.

Still, state officials said e-passes could be useful in situations such as travel.

Other states consider “vaccine passports” to be an invasion of civilian freedom and prohibit stores and offices from requesting vaccination proof.

California’s technology department has developed a new website using a technology called Smart Health Cards, which was born at Boston Children’s Hospital. Walmart Inc (WMT.N) adopted Smart this week to support people vaccinated in stores.

This approach contrasts with New York, which paid IBM (IBM.N) to develop a record app called Excelsior Pass and a companion app for validation. Over a million people have downloaded their records to the New York app, but few companies need them.

Los Angeles County, California has been providing digital COVID-19 vaccine records for several months through startup Healthvana. Ramin Bastani, CEO of Healthvana, says it is used by millions of users.

Users may have problems with the new California system because the name, date of birth, and contact information they enter must match their immune records. Rick Clau, the state’s chief innovation officer, said that only about 90% of records contain contact information, some of which may be out of date.

