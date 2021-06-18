Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Destructoid





A trilogy that is finally defined by one launcher

There aren’t really many series that try to do what Mass Effect does. While other games certainly have choices across individual entries or multiple games, Mass Effect threads the various decisions the commander makes through three complete games and their myriad DLC.

It stands out as what the PS3-360 generation was, and as a major part of what hasn’t been tried since then, except for other BioWare games like the Dragon Age series, yet those games are a single one. Instead of carrying it, use it to exchange the hero. It’s not just a hero, it’s Commander Shepard, Commander Shepard.

The result is different takes and different favorite series. Romance and teammates are the ultimate best, and the choices vary. I’m still surprised when people say they killed Rex in Vermia, or Mordin in Tuchanka, or escaped the collector’s base without a perfect run. For some, these are their canon playthroughs preserved in amber as the way they first experienced this trilogy.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PC [reviewed], PS4, Xbox One) Developer: BioWare Publisher: Electronic Arts Release Date: May 14, 2021 MSRP: $ 59.99

It’s almost impossible to separate these experiences from playing Mass Effect. They are essential to the experience. And thankfully, the Legendary Edition hasn’t put much effort into changing it. The amazing thing about Mass Effect Legendary Edition is what it is. The entire trilogy and (almost) all additional content is in one integrated launcher. That’s a good reason for anyone who enjoys in-game storytelling, difficult choices, big space epics, or the hybrid fun of RPGs and shooters.

For those who have never played or heard of these games, Mass Effect is a human being involved in a galactic conflict after activating the beacon left by the extinct alien race Prothean. Follow the story of the soldier, Commander Shepard. As you embark on a journey to hunt down fraudulent special agents, you’ll meet different species of aliens and make friends. All of these have their own backstory and culture. You fight dozens of mercenary troops with a synthetic combat platform called Guess. We recruit teams, get to know each other, and even fall in love. And finally, you reveal a greater threat: a fleet of life forms called reapers are finally about to invade the galaxy.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve spent more than 100 hours on all three games to see exactly how the trilogy has changed, and in some cases it hasn’t. All three of the Commander Shepard-led Mass Effect games are here, and the only DLC excluded is Pinnacle Station. This is not a big loss when compared to other more plot-related side stories. It’s a complete trilogy and accessible from the launcher, so in my case I can easily carry one save, Jareth Shepard, to all three games.

Of course, individual parts are still undergoing changes. This is not a one-on-one recreation, but it is not a complete remake. The first Mass Effect got the most attention, and it really shows. The character models are significantly different, with most positive results (though this may not be the case with Udina), and the environment looks quite different from the original model. There’s no magic switch to flip to see the old look, but changes range from the aesthetics of the lighting department, to some arenas that have been moved around.

There are also some gameplay tweaks, primarily to make the Mass Effect 1 experience smoother. Mako is a bit heavy and sticky, but by default it reverts to traditional controls. But the combat coordination feels pretty good. As I wrote earlier, this is definitely Mass Effect 1 and includes all the benefits that come with it, as well as some of the junk that can’t be completely removed (and depending on who you ask, it’s That’s good).

Journal our way through the Milky Way

Overall, Mass Effect 1 means it’s a pretty big attraction for both newcomers and old fans. The former gets a simpler onboarding process and the latter gets a new and improved version of the old game. This is probably the best expression ever about what the first Mass Effect is, except for a few lighting issues. But that is not the core of what this is. It’s the whole trilogy, all in one.

The launch of Mass Effect 2 feels the same as in 2010. In other words, it is dominant. Both the second and third Mass Effect look great and haven’t changed significantly compared to the first Mass Effect game, but Mass Effect 2 retains much of its mood. Omega still feels like a shaded paradise of galactic tragedy. Ilium is a corporate fortress built by Asari and is rarely monitored. I love visiting Tuchanka.

The moral adjustments for Paragon and Renegade really feel good, so even with the same choices I’ve always made (how else are you supposed to play Mass Effect), I Wasn’t hanging on the edge of the seat if there were enough points to resolve the squad difference. Mass Effect 2 has withstood the test of time primarily on its own, and its incredible DLC, Shadow Broker’s hideout and arrival, is the perfect bridge to the trilogy’s Grand Finale.

While Mass Effect 2 was the least affected by the Legendary Edition changes and the first game was clearly the most direct attention, Mass Effect 3 is the most different because of what’s not there, multiplayer. I feel like it. When the Reapers invade and the galaxy enters the war, you only have one bar to manage. This ultimately determines what termination options are available and how devastating the conflict will be for the Allied Galactic Army.

This time I was worried that getting all the resources could be a bit difficult, but I imported the saves and performed most of the crew related side stories (and saved them when given the option) ), Leviathan and Omega still led me to war assets high enough to achieve me. In most cases it feels like importing a save. It’s more rewarding to run one shepherd in a trilogy instead of starting from one place.

And that’s all the magic. It’s a simple feature that carries a single character through three games and their myriad of DLCs, creating a cohesive version of this trilogy. Even if I played this on my PC via Origin a while back, I had to buy the DLC as separate pieces so that the saves would be properly carried over between each game.

The Legendary Edition makes it easy. All content is packed and distributed. You can literally see the shepherd move through each game and reach the end of the journey at the end of Mass Effect 3. New players may play the content, as there are still some relics from the game’s slightly unplanned distribution of DLC. Very simply, it’s all Mass Effect (sans Andromeda) in one package, before it’s actually needed, like the arrival of ME2.

It’s incredible to have. Over the three games, you can basically see the console generation-wide approach to cover shooters and RPGs, and the studio’s internal design philosophy evolving over time. Despite the rather long tweaks to Mass Effect 1, the Legendary Edition can feel like a time capsule in the era of game development.

It also means that some aspects and problems of the time remain. In particular, the queer character’s romance options are lacking until the third game, but Modder is already working on some of them to be implemented in the Legendary Edition.

Aside from these issues, it usually doesn’t feel obsolete to its disadvantages. This trilogy has great combat and gameplay, but always the strongest pillar of it is the cast of characters, which hasn’t changed over the years. Liara, Tali, Garrus, Wrex, Thane, Mordin, Legion, Grunt, and everyone else who set foot in Normandy, paid a lot of loving attention to make the whole series look good, It’s as memorable as ever. Seriously, the appearance of Wrex’s Mass Effect 1 is different. When I first saw him in the game, I literally said “wow”.

When embarking on a new horizon, and ultimately a new Mass Effect, Mass Effect Legendary Edition serves as a solid collection of this trilogy. This is all of these three games and, for many fans, has been preserved for some time. Like the capsules Liara creates in Mass Effect 3, it can withstand the test of time, and this trilogy can tell the story of its character, its world, and its future.

[This review is based on a retail build of the game provided by the publisher.]

