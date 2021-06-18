Introducing one-click access to Chromebook virtual desktops





Google seems to be working to bring virtual desktop functionality from the Chromebook platform to the top-level UI. This means that users will be able to access multiple virtual desktops with a single click. This is based on a recent discovery by Android police at Chromium Gerrit.

In summary, this change allows you to access your virtual desktop directly from the main screen of the Chromebook interface.

So how does the new virtual desktop work on Chromebooks?

These new virtual desktops are easy to work with for updated Chromebook users, as shown in the image below captured by the source. In fact, it’s never been easier. There are still some bugs to fix.

First, the user will see a new virtual desktop UI on their Chromebook from the moment they log in. This is shown in the top margin of the display, which consists of a thin gray bar. Inside that bar, which Google calls the “bento bar,” you’ll see a virtual desk set by the user. Or at least the label that the user gave them. In the example below, the labels “AP”, “Design”, and “Chickens” are set.

Click or tap any of these labels to instantly switch to the corresponding virtual desktop.

There is also a UI that is more similar to what you see in the current iteration of Chrome OS virtual desktops. Accessed from the 3-dot overflow menu on the right side of the lunch bar, users can expand the strip to see thumbnails of open virtual desks. There is also another option to hide the strip completely.

These do not always arrive immediately

Currently, lunch boxes are not available yet. Not even on the Chrome OS canary channel. It is also not yet displayed as an flag feature. Therefore, it will not arrive at any time in the near future. When displayed on a stable channel.

That said, this feature seems to be advanced enough that Google probably won’t give it up. This can also be impacted by Google’s focus on switching enterprise Chrome OS updates (which are most likely to be useful) to longer update cycles. Therefore, when you arrive, you will definitely need to renew a big milestone. This is in contrast to the more standard monthly updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos