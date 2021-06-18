How to edit youtube video





I shot a video that I want to publish on YouTube. Whether you’re sharing it with family and friends or creating content for your YouTube channel, you can edit the video to add a more sophisticated and professional feel. There are various options for this task.

YouTube has its own built-in video editor that allows you to crop and cut videos, enhance them with music, and blur faces and other areas. That may be all you need for a simple video, but if you really want to liven up your work with titles, effects, and other elements, you need a more advanced editor.

Naturally, you can buy sophisticated video editing software for your computer. However, there are many free options that you might want to try first. Windows 10 has a built-in photo app that lets you edit videos, allowing macOS users to download Apple’s iMovie. Otherwise, there are many other options that you can try on both Windows and Mac.

For our purposes, suppose you have already shot your video and now need a way to edit it. Here’s how to edit a video using YouTube Studio, Microsoft’s photo app, or Apple’s iMovie.

YouTube Studio

To change the video in YouTube’s built-in editor, you need to upload the video to YouTube Studio. Sign in to the channel dashboard and[動画のアップロード]Click.[ビデオのアップロード]Select a video in the window[詳細]Enter the required information in the window and subsequent screens.

[表示]On the screen, decide whether to make the video private, private, or public. You can also schedule a date that gives you time to publish and edit your video.[保存]Or[スケジュール]Click.

Click the content entry in the dashboard sidebar and select the video thumbnail you want to edit.[詳細]In the window[エディター]Click the entry. Then the first job may be to crop the video, so[トリミング]Click the command.

Move the left border of the video timeline to where you want the video to start. Move the right border to where you want the video to end.[プレビュー]Click the command and in the video window[再生]Click to see what the trimmed video will look like.[保存]Click the button to apply your changes.

Want to add music to your video? To add a track, click the plus sign next to the note at the bottom left. Scroll down the list of tracks under Free Music to find songs that are not copyrighted.

Click on the audio library link to find more free music and sound effects. You can also search for music by title, genre, artist name, and other factors.Next to the truck[再生]Click the button to listen.Next to the track you want to insert[追加]Click.

You can use the YouTube editor to blur faces, objects, and backgrounds that you don’t want your viewers to see.On the timeline[ぼかしを追加]Click the icon[顔のぼかし]Or[カスタムのぼかし]Choose. Face Blur automatically scans all faces. Custom blur allows you to select the type of blur and the area on the video where you want to see the blur. When you’re done[保存]Click.

Microsoft Photos

The Photos app included in Windows 10 is a simple and effective program for editing videos, especially because it provides some features compared to the features of YouTube editor.Open the photo and at the top[ビデオエディタ]Click the tab.[新しいビデオプロジェクト]Click the button, give your video project a name,[OK]Click to get started.

On the screen of the new video project,[追加]Click the button[このPCから]Select an option to add a video. You can then drag the imported clips onto the storyboard.

You can perform several tasks from the storyboard.[タイトルカードの追加]Click the command, then enter the text on the title card, select a style, and set the time period. When you’re done[完了]Click.

From the top menu[トリム]Click the button to edit the video. Move each of the two sliders to set the start and end points of the video,[完了]Click. To cut the video into two or more clips[分割]Select an option. You can then set a slider where you want to separate the videos. When you’re done[完了]Click.

Top menu[テキスト]Select a command to add text to the selected clip. Enter the text, select the layout, select the period,[完了]Click. Click on 3D effects to apply motion styles, filters, and even 3D images on top of your video. You can also add music, narration and sound effects to your video.

Once you’ve edited the video,[ビデオの終了]Click the icon. Select the video quality (1080p, 720p, or 540p) and[エクスポート]Click the button to save the video file to your computer.

Unfortunately, the Photos app has no way to share or save files directly to YouTube. The only option is to go back to the channel dashboard, click the upload icon and select the video.

If Photos doesn’t provide the power and skills you need for a Windows 10 video editor, visit the Microsoft Store. There are many other editors here, including CyberLink PowerDirector 365 Essential, Movie Maker 10, and NeoFilm Express. , FilmForth, and Video Editor Studio.

iMovie

If you don’t want to invest in high quality (but expensive) Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple’s free editor iMovie is for you. After downloading the program from the App Store, on the main screen[マイムービー]Open the program in the section.[メディアのインポート]Click the button to add the video you want to edit and drag the clip to the bottom timeline.

You can now perform a series of actions on your video, such as cropping and splitting. Click the spot in the video to crop or split the clip.[修正]Click on the menu and depending on your purpose,[再生ヘッドにトリム],[クリップエッジにトリム], Or[クリップを分割]Choose.

You can add music, sound effects, themed titles, backgrounds, and transitions from the toolbar at the bottom of the menu. You can also adjust the color balance, apply color correction, trim the clip, stabilize the video, change the volume, reduce video noise, and change the speed from the icons above the video clip.

When you’re done, top right[共有]Click the icon and select the YouTube and Facebook icons. Next, you need to save the video to your Mac. Once the file is saved, go back to YouTube Studio and[動画をアップロード]Click the button and select a video.

Apple macOS users looking for a free video editor can also try the free versions of DaVinci Resolve, VN – Video Editor, OpenShot, and Movavi Video Editor.

