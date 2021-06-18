China is ahead of technology.Start comeback here





President Biden often talks about the challenge of democracy from dictatorships such as China and Russia, but without calling other countries for violating the principles of humanitarianism, US democracy, capitalism, There are ways you can improve your strategic investment.

One way is for US policy makers, CEOs, and research institutes to better organize and coordinate and compete with China, especially technically. The $ 250 billion US Innovation and Competition Law USICA’s recent Senate passage to support the supply chain and build more chip fabs is a good start.

Undoubtedly, the Chinese are technologically advanced and much more advanced in some areas. It seems that the space race is underway. Recently, the country has landed a rover on Mars without the need for decades of pre-flight. Last week, China built a space station with three astronauts in orbit after being locked out of the International Space Station 10 years ago because of security concerns raised by the United States.

China is also researching artificial intelligence and quantum computing at a difficult pace to measure, but it could make the United States and its allies anemic in the cybersecurity war in the coming years. Advances in EVs and self-driving cars in China outperform most countries.

Some senators who voted in favor of USICA raised all the reasons for worrying about China, including the tendency of Chinese companies to steal the intellectual property of US companies. Their claim is basically that there are smart engineers in the United States, and it’s not a shame that the thief Chinese can benefit from it. But that reasoning raises the question: why was the coveted IP not commercialized in the United States, or was it more advanced than the Chinese in the first place?

The wealthiest companies in the United States are starting to invest in R & D, but they also seem to need to bring new ideas and apply venture capital to bring their products to the fore. The United States has more investors than any other country and may have some of the best spirits and inventions, but it’s still not giving the United States an edge in the next pandemic: It is an important product to fight or significantly improve the production or face of clean energy, turning off the threat from real or imaginary China.

US listed companies focus on quarterly revenue, but relatively few companies have long-term plans for growth of more than five or ten years, with a grib that will have zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. Few companies offer forecasts. Over the last 40 years, the federal government has frankly dropped balls by paying attention to critical supplies, allowing chip companies to find the lowest-cost suppliers in low-wage, material-accessible countries. Did. Of course, it’s an American way to keep costs down, but what long-term costs do you have?

Competition in the United States seems to make all Silicon Valley tech companies the enemy of neighboring countries directly across the freeway, but the attitude in China is that of all cooperation with a set long-term agenda. Seems to be one. With this centralized coordination, the entire US company, from Congress to the smallest chip designers, is in terrible turmoil, or at least not visible beyond the balance sheet of a single company.

human rights

Of course, human rights abuses in China can be easily quoted in reports of protests in Hong Kong and the abuse of millions of Uighurs in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. (Technological competition has become more essential as China has a clear interest in controlling the South China Sea.)

While our minds are directed at all victims of humanitarian abuse, China’s humanitarian practices are seemingly brain-dead or mid-awakened in the United States to focus on R & D and improvement efforts. We cannot provide excuses for institutional and governing approaches. The efficiency of the process to fully realize the idea. A few years ago, government coordination and private sector cooperation would have helped to develop a strong US-based RAN (Radio Access Network) technology provider. On the other hand, Huawei in China has become powerful due to its technology and so on. Many concerns that the US government ban has caused US companies to lose sales to Huawei.

President Biden, thankfully, seems to understand how trade, innovation, China and foreign policy are interwoven, but how many years will it take to address China’s technological challenges at the current pace? Will also cost. Let’s face it. China will certainly be the largest economy in 2027, and the time is approaching for top investors and CEOs to tackle that reality. That may mean looking inside the United States and expanding to create new partnerships for better cooperation and financing.

Last week, the Biden administration called on a group of seven countries to adopt the Buildback Better World (B3W) initiative as a clear challenge to the ambitious Beijing Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). But so far B3W sounds like a good name. It aims to encourage the G7 and its allies to mobilize private sector capital in areas such as climate, health and health security, digital technology, gender equality and equality. According to the Refinitiv database, the plan is still in its infancy, but China has signed an agreement with BRI to cooperate with more than 100 countries on 2,600 BRI projects worth $ 3.7 trillion.

Beyond what USICA does, there are some concrete steps that can be taken to strengthen coordination to improve domestic technological efficiency and production, one is to develop and implement advanced industries. Is the creation of a new federal agency (yes, more governments!). Technology Strategy, as recently proposed by the Information Technology Innovation Foundation. ITIF said in its report that it will clearly focus on the commercial competitiveness of certain sectors that are most important to the economy.

At least when it comes to chip production, we need to tackle another reality. Due to the overwhelming majority of advanced chips manufactured in Taiwan, the reality is that US manufacturers cannot provide only future chip production, even with the large fab buildup planned by USICA for $ 39. Check is required. Billions of grants. John Neufer, chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said in a recent forum that the goal of disconnecting, reissuing or onshoreing from global supply should not be adopted.

Building a new chip production system centered around the United States will take years and will require the humility of a super-competitive company and the keen organizational strength of federal bureaucrats. China sets human settlements on the Moon and Mars, which means everything it means.

Matt Hamblen is the editor of Fierce Electronics. Provide comments via email or LinkedIn.

