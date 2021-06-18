The new Chilling Reign Expansion for Pokemon card games is now available





Chilling Reign, a new extension of the Pokemon trading card game, is now available at most local retailers. The latest expansion includes 190 new cards, and the set inspired by the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC introduces the Freezer, Zapdos, Mortre, and Galaria variants of two different Calilex forms.

Chilling Reign also features 70 Rapid Strike and Single Strike cards that can be used in combination with other cards of the same style to enhance deck synergies.

The new Pokemon TCG set also includes alternative and full art cards as secret rares. These cards are sold at high prices in the secondary market. The most popular expansion cards include the alternative full-art version of Galarian Moltres V and Galarian Zapdos V, the alternative art Secret Rare Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX, and the alternative art Secret Rare Blaziken VMAX card. These cards sell for over $ 100 in the secondary market.

The Chilling Reign Booster set is now available on Amazon for $ 131.67.

Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield-Chilling Rain Booster Display Box-$ 131.67

Over the last 18 months, the demand for Pokemon cards and other trading card game products has increased, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused production delays and other problems, and major retailers such as Target have been able to sell Pokemon cards. We have stopped selling. A man pulled a gun over a Pokemon card in the target parking lot.

An extension of other Pokemon trading card games released later this year is the evolving sky that reintroduces dragon-type Pokemon cards. There is also a 25th anniversary set and a new style V-UNION card consisting of one Pokemon consisting of four cards.

