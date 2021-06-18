Walmart’s Answer to Prime Day: These deals on beats, robot vacuums, laptops, etc. are currently available





Wal-Mart announced that the Deals for Days sale event will take place on June 20th, one day before Amazon Prime Day (June 21st and 22nd), but mentions what the sale includes. I have not. So I’m looking for a Wal-Mart deal this Father’s Day weekend while I wait for prices to drop. Wal-Mart expects to increase significant discounts as the week progresses, so check for updates.

Walmart

The Gateway brand is back at Wal-Mart with a line of super-affordable laptops. It features a 1080p screen, which is almost a 16-inch 1080p screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, a built-in fingerprint scanner, HDMI and USB-C ports, and most impressively 16GB of RAM. It’s less than $ 450 and not so poor.

David Carnoy / CNET

If you’re looking for Airpod Pro noise-cancelling features, but aren’t a fan of in-ear designs or price tags, you’ll need to jump to these Beats Pro Solos. Originally priced at $ 300, these headphones are now half priced at Walmart. Featuring the familiar look of Solo3, Pro Solo has made several improvements, including the addition of metal bands and memory foam earpads, for a much more comfortable fit than its predecessor. The new internal driver, according to CNET’s David Carnoy, produces a “non-boom punchy bass and a smooth, balanced” sound. The inclusion of Apple’s H1 chip means that it’s as easy to pair with an Apple device as any other Airpod. Android users can take advantage of this feature through the app. Note: It only charges via the Lightning port and does not come with a cable or adapter to use as a wired headset. Previously it was issued at a fixed price, but at half price it becomes even more forgiving. Finally, if you subscribe to Apple Music, they are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, which was released last week.

James Martin / CNET

Mesh Wi-Fi routers have always had a bad reputation because they are more expensive than their siblings of traditional router extensions. However, TP-Link’s Deco W2400 2 pack, at a low price of $ 79, proves the stigma is wrong. This entry-level mesh system covers up to 3,000 square feet of homes, intelligently connects multiple devices, prioritizes traffic in the event of a failure, and scales with additional deco units. The system can be easily set up via the Deco app, which guides you through all the steps.

Walmart

Robot vacuums can be quite a hit or miss. Most entry-level models have only basic navigation and can get stuck in one corner of the house. Roborock S4 Max counteracts that flaw with futuristic lidar navigation and smart room mapping. Yes, the same technology that automates self-driving cars has helped to eliminate confusion. Joking aside, the Roborock S4 Max has some pretty amazing features. Like the ability to map the layout of your home. You can set an exclusion zone through the app without the need for a physical fencing system that clutters your home. With the schedule feature, you can specify the time and specific room you want to clean and keep your home clean while out of the way. The suction power is rated at a significant 2,000 pascals, and the long-lasting battery promises up to 3,000 square feet of cleaning. The S4 model currently sells for just $ 310. It’s a bit more expensive than the cheapest robot vacuums, but it has many features from much higher-end competitors.

Walmart

If you need a laptop for light web browsing before bedtime or homeschooling, check out this HP Chromebook. With ample 64GB of storage and weighing less than 2.5 pounds, it’s lightweight and fast. With a 15-hour battery life, you don’t have to be tied to your desk. This Chromebook is perfect as a backup machine for Zoom calls, streaming videos online, playing music, and replying to emails. Get it now for only $ 169.

