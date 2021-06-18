Gopuff Acquires Tech Startup to Accelerate Innovation





“Gopuff’s direct API integration into Citrus Ad’s retail media technology allows brands to place ads using Gopuff in three easy steps: product selection, budgeting, and bidding. The integration makes it easy for brands to perform in-app media placements for sponsored products, or search for ads and target and transform customers who are motivated to shop at Gopuff, “the company said. Said in.

Direct integration with CitrusAd’s technology has enabled brands to run more personalized and relevant online and in-app Gopuff campaigns, according to Gopuff. Brands can use sponsored products at the time of purchase to attract Gopuff customers and search for and display ads when shopping at Gopuff.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff has already run successful managed campaigns at several companies, including PepsiCo, Mars Wrigley, Kraft Heinz, and Unilever, since the first few weeks of Gopuff Ad Solutions in-app pilots. .. In early June, Gopuff Ad Solutions in-app pilots averaged 3.1 times more cost-effectiveness on over 1,000 products in various categories, with the top quarter of the campaign achieving 10.3 times more advertising margin. did.

“By integrating supply chains, inventory and products with powerful advertising platforms, brands can now optimize and measure their advertising campaigns with an unprecedented amount of knowledge about product availability and consumer response. “Daniel Slotwiner, Vice President of Measurement and Insights at Gopuff, said.

Gopuff is the latest e-commerce company leveraging Citrus Ad’s retail media technology. This includes Target, Sainsbury’s, Groupon, Petco, Hy-Vee, Wakefern Food Corp and Harris Teeter.

“We are delighted to be able to support the rapid growth of Gopuff by strengthening shopper personalization and increasing conversion rates. Knowledgeable e-commerce leaders like Gopuff leverage first-party data for brands. SKU-level insights into categories, shoppers, and sales growth through our technology, “said David Haase, Chief Revenue Officer of New York-based Citrus Ad.

In another recent move, Gopuff has entered into an exclusive partnership with Skai, a market entry engine formerly known as Kenshoo, which enhances brand decision-making and execution with actionable intelligence. This partnership expands the Skais media network in the essentials, food and beverage delivery category.

Through the CitrusAd API, Skai and Gopuff provide brands with the ability to reach consumers 24/7 and grow e-commerce through insights, advertising and cross-channel measurements within a single platform.

“We are excited to partner with Skai to help our brand partners target customers inside and outside the Gopuff platform,” said Andrew Breman, Vice President of Media Revenue at Gopuff. “Gopuff has the unique ability to deliver to customers 24 hours a day and respond to their needs and needs in just minutes, allowing brands to take advantage of the media quickly.”

Skai’s clients can directly promote specific products on Gopuff, allowing brands to reach customers directly at the point of sale, scale up with premium shelf space, and drive sales.

“Although the adoption of daily deliveries was triggered by a pandemic, it is clear that this behavior is well established. Brands that may rely on aisle end caps usually move their strategy online. , We need to invest in retail media to promote our products to consumers. Virtual stores, “said Nich Weinheimer, general manager of Skai Commerce. “Through our partnership with Gopuff, Skai empowers more brand advertisers by optimizing digital campaigns and continuing to build new ways to promote the products that customers are actively buying. I’m looking forward to that. “

With the addition of Gopuff, Skai has 39 retail partners that can promote the brand.

Founded in 2013 by co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayevand Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 400 sites, including 250 microfulfillment centers and more than 160 recently acquired BevMo. Deliver to customers in over 650 cities.

