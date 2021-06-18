Castlevania Advance Collection has been evaluated in Australia and my wallet is ready





Listed as multi-platform and developed by M2

I don’t know why it’s happening so suddenly, but I love the idea that somehow the game of my beloved Game Boy Advance will come out when it was named Castlevania in 2021. Fans like me will take what we can get.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp is the revival of the amazing first two games of Nintendo’s long hidden tactical series and one of the biggest surprises at E3 2021. Now, courtesy of the Australian Classification Commission, it has received a reputation for what is called the Castlevania Advance Collection. Yes, please! In both cases, I’m ready for money.

The screenshot is below.

In this case, you would expect a fairly focused edit along the lines of Castlevania Dracula. It just bundled two games, Night Symphony and Blood Rondo.

If that is the case and the (great) DS game remains left behind on the system, you would expect to see Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. Having spent a lot of time in the Castlevania Dracula Memorial Collection over the past year, I’m certainly ready to revisit the post-SotN game.

As an aside, the Wii U is almost exclusively connected as an oversized GBA such as Castlevania or Advance Wars, so I can’t help laughing. Ideally, you can revisit something like this as a premium perk on the Nintendo Switch, but you know.

The evaluation of Castlevania Advance Collection was submitted by Konami Digital Entertainment, and M2, the studio required for this type of revival project, is also credited.

let’s go. “Bloodstained 2 and Castlevania Re-release” isn’t the perfect scenario to imagine the HD-2D coming into the series, but I’m happy with it right now.

Keep these games going to the end.

[Via @Nibellion]

Jordan Devoa

Jordan is a founding member of Destructoid and is a seemingly random photo poster. They are not random.

