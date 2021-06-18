The digital future is here at the new Singapore innovation hub





For the past 20 years, Dell Technologies has been actively working to enable Singapore’s business and community. Today, this effort follows the recent launch of a Global Innovation Hub (GIH) in Southeast Asian city-states. Dell Technologies said in a corporate news release that it plans to invest $ 50 million in Singapore’s innovation hub over a three-year period, including this year’s $ 23 million investment.

GIH was launched under the Dell Technologies Digital Future Made in Singapore Initiative. It aims to quickly track the adoption of digital solutions, drive digital innovation developed in Singapore, and prepare partners and customers around the world for the future.

GIH is the first innovation center outside the Dell Technologies Global Headquarters in the United States to drive multiple growth areas of digital transformation, including augmented reality / mixed reality, data analytics, cloud natives, cybersecurity, and edge computing. We are focusing on. .. The hub also serves as the home base for a dedicated team responsible for improving the user experience through innovation.

Singapore is globally recognized as an internationally vibrant business, technology and thriving R & D hub, said Amit Mida, President of Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan and Global Digital City. .. OurDigital Future Made in Singapore initiative further supports Singapore’s unique position by promoting digital innovation developed in Singapore to the world.

In addition, GIH houses existing Singapore R & D facilities, including the Singapore Design Center. The center is responsible for global product design and development of key product categories such as monitors and client peripherals. GIS also includes a hardware prototyping lab dedicated to product design and innovation, and an artificial intelligence experience zone that catalyzes the understanding and adoption of AI.

The establishment of the hub has created more than 160 job opportunities in Singapore’s emerging technologies, including positions for designers, developers, strategists and other digital innovators. These new employees at GIH are based in Singapore and are focused on promoting R & D programs for customers and partners around the world.

Promote other initiatives

The launch of GIH and the move to harness local talent continue Dell Technologies’ momentum to improve and train more than 3,000 new graduates, mid-career professionals and students in Singapore through the Technology Skills Accelerator Initiative. .. This initiative focuses on building knowledge and skills in cloud computing, data protection and management, data science, and big data analytics to help participants prepare for the digital future.

The two-part initiative includes training and activation opportunities for Singapore-based Dell Technologies partners and clients, and with the Singapore University of Management on a curriculum focused on cloud-native technology and other new technologies. Includes collaboration.

The Technology Skills Accelerator Initiative from the Dell Technologies Academy will help meet the growing demand for technology talent and drive the frontier of Singapore’s digital transformation. Participants will benefit from an accelerated immersive learning approach with coaches and peers.

According to Mida, the world needs more technology than ever before. By encouraging the adoption of digital solutions and new technologies, strengthening product and process innovation systems, and leveraging our talent pipeline, we have a more resilient, progressive, inclusive and sustainable economy. I believe it is paving the way for.

Visit Customer Solutions Centers around the world to learn more about how Dell Technologies realizes the digital future.

