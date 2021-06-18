GTA Online BMX kills montages and is prone to badass





Reddit users have edited a montage video of the most amazing killings on a Grand Theft Auto Online BMX bike, which is honestly impressive.

Reddit users shared a video montage of the most crazy killings they succeeded in Grand Theft Auto Online while riding a BMX bike. Of course, GTA online players never run out of ways to show off their insanely unique skills in-game. In the past few days alone, fans of the popular multiplayer suite have been able to perform unruly joy rides, imitate ghost riders on fiery motorcycles, and make the most of hilarious glitches in the game. I have tested the internal operation.

Unfortunately, given that Rockstar Games recently announced plans to shut down Grand Theft Auto Online for the PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles on December 16th, the fun will soon stop for some. Such changes will be implemented more than 8 years after being online. Mode went live on the system in October 2013. So while the end of the era peaks on the horizon, Rockstar has promised to continue supporting multiplayer products on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players can expect to dive into an enhanced version of GTA Online this fall.

Related: GTA Online Solo Cayo Perico Robbery Player Uses Clever Shortcuts

Well-named Reddit user GTA tuning shared a one-minute video montage of insane killings performed on GTA Online BMX bikes. In the first stunt, the player bikes down the slope, cleverly nails on the wall, soars up the roof, picks up a machine gun, and takes another nearby GTA online user. Another clip shows that the BMX master is doing something similar to someone else. However, instead of slopes, quick jumps on the bridge and rail grinds serve as starting points. Long after the video, bikers re-challenge logic and physics, ending with a glorious stunt that eliminates someone in the tank with them and their trusted machine guns.

As always, it’s great to see how some fans are using GTA Online’s gameplay mechanics. Approximately eight years after its first launch, players continue to find new ways to entertain themselves and others. It’s no wonder GTA V continued to sell like hotcakes, with over 145 million units sold.

GTA Online hasn’t received any updates to the results since Cayo Perico Heist in December 2020, but fans are hospitable this summer. Rockstar’s summer update plan includes a new survival map and a resurgence of deadline mode. Aside from the next generation of updates, nothing is currently being said about what the studio has for the rest of the year.

Next: GTA Online Stunt Jet Pilot pushes the game’s ridiculous physics to the limit

Grand Theft Auto Online is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: GTA tuning / Reddit

Fortnite: Where to find more alien artifacts (Season 7)

About the author Brianna Reeves (883 articles published)

Briana Reeves, a senior writer on Screen Rant’s Game News team, graduated from Sam Houston Statue University with a master’s degree in English Literature in 2018. Brianna’s game enthusiasm dates back to PlayStation 1’s Mortal Kombat trilogy, along with classics such as MediEvil, Siphon Filter, and THPS2. But Red Dead Redemption has revived her love for the media. Hopefully, that passion is reflected in the work she has contributed to Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, GVMERS, and Screen Rant.

Other works by Brianna Reeves

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos