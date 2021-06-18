Drax and Phoenix BioPower Exploring Next Generation BECCS Technology | News





Working with renewable energy company Drax Group, Phoenix BioPower is working with the cost-effectiveness of the new BECCS project and energy-efficient gas turbines to deliver 50% more electricity with the same amount of fuel when powering. We plan to investigate how this construction cost can be reduced by generating it. 300MWe biomass plant with integrated CCS.

Top cycle turbines have proven to be up to 15% more efficient than existing technologies used in power plants when used in BECCS. This could lead to direct global support for other renewable decarbonization technologies and energy systems.

PhoenixBioPower CEO Henrik Bge talks about the agreement and the potential of negative emission technologies, and by working with Drax, the world leader in sustainable biomass power generation and BECCS, next-generation negative emission technologies You will have an exciting opportunity to explore. With our high efficiency bio power technology.

We look forward to working with Drax’s world-class engineers in this research to further develop these key technologies.

Traditional steam cycle technology uses high pressure steam to generate electricity from the turbine. This biomass-burning top-cycle turbine integrates pressurized biomass gas into the turbine instead of steam, almost doubling electrical efficiency.

This study is based on the results of the Phoenix testing facilities in Sweden and Germany. We will also investigate how other renewable technologies such as hydrogen combustion and production can be used to integrate with biomass combustion top cycle gas turbines.

Jason Shipstone, Chief Innovation Officer at Drax Group, said negative emission technologies such as BECCS will play a key role in the global fight against climate change, and Drax will install them at existing UK power plants. He said he was planning on doing that.

This partnership with PhoenixBioPower is one of many options that Drax was exploring as part of a long-term innovation program that would enable Drax to understand the potential for future technological advances, innovation and development as a business. , Can continue to grow.

By 2030, Drax will become a carbon-negative company as Europe’s largest decarbonization project after converting its North Yorkshire coal-fired power plant to use sustainable biomass.

